Over the years, the Dirty Dozen name has gone from being a family band to one of the most recognized names throughout the Caribbean when one thinks of J'ouvert festivities.
And with three events taking place over the next seven days; 'Dirty Brunch' taking place today Sun), 'Pon De Grass' on Tuesday, and the J'ouvert event itself on Carnival Monday morning, Konata Alleyne and his team are hoping to cement their legacy as one of the premiere event organizers in this country.
All three events will be held at Hayes Street in St Clair.
Speaking with the Express, Alleyne noted that the festivities kicked off on Sunday with ‘Dirty Brunch’.
"What we wanted to do with Dirty Brunch was make things different. There are many brunch parties out there. It's about daytime drinking and wining and having a time. But for me, what I wanted to do was put focus on food. So, we are having Simmone Edwin, who has won various competitions throughout the Caribbean, she's the main cook for us. This year we are celebrating a bit of Latin America. So, we have various courses, all inspired by areas such as Columbia, Peru, Argentina, and Venezuela.
“There will be table service, so you don't have to get up and get anything if you don't want to. Of course, you can. And there will also be a premium drinks bar available for persons who just want to drink and enjoy the music. To that end, we have several international DJs lined up, and a performance from Preddy (Akeem Chance). But all in all, we wanted it to be an intimate event that focuses on the food, the people. So, even if you don't know anyone when you arrive, you are welcomed and feel like you're partying with family," Alleyne explained.
Pon De Grass
Over the years it has become known as one of the better alternatives to Kes Tuesday on the Rocks.
This year, the event sold out, as the demand for the it grew exponentially.
"The event first started in London, and we brought it to Trinidad. The theme we strived for was, even if you don't know anything about Caribbean culture, you can come to experience it in a way that was fulfilling, safe, and wonderful. These were the roots from which Pon De Grass sprung. Right now, about 60 per cent of our patrons are from foreign markets such as England, Switzerland, Germany, and even as far as Japan and Australia. It's one of those parties where you go and it won't be the same faces.
“It's refreshing cause it's all new faces, and everyone is welcoming and friendly. So, it's a cozy, but intimate setting. We wanted people to come and feel like it's a house party basically. It's a cooler event, but again food is a very important experience and aspect of Trinidad culture. So, there's a grill station with the typical fete offerings including roast pork, dumplings, wings, fries, and even corn soup and doubles. There are even vegan options for those who have such dietary restrictions," Alleyne said.
The Dirty Dozen J'ouvert event takes place on Carnival Monday morning and is the staple event of the group.
Alleyne explained it was started in 2010 as a family band with his mother, Dr Patronella Manning-Alleyne, and his three siblings.
At the time there were only 300 persons who played.
Fast Forward to 13 years, and the band is one of the most recognized names in the Caribbean in terms of J'ouvert events.
He noted that again the crowd was mostly international persons who came to have a good time and get a holistic experience of Trinidad Carnival and J'ouvert.
"For me, the focus is always on customer experience and customer service. Not on tickets sold, it's about making persons feel comfortable and ensuring that the concerns of patrons are being heard. I would rather spend a bit more money, and have fewer profits, than for people to leave not having a good time, and having a great experience. And this is what I think differentiates us from other bands and has pushed our name to what it is, because you always leave having a good time, and wanting to return," Alleyne noted..