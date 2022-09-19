A medical officer who was injured while on duty at the paediatric department at Sangre Grande Hospital is suing the Eastern Regional Health Authority for damages.
Danielle Timothy stated in court documents that, due to the injuries, she will not be able to pursue her dream of becoming a paediatric surgeon.
At around 8 p.m. on September 4, 2018, Timothy was monitoring a patient at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). She closed the sliding door between the NICU and the obstetrics ward to reduce the noise between the rooms.
However, when this was done, the metal beam track guard which shielded the track above the sliding doors fell on her left arm. She immediately felt a severe jolt of pain up her left arm and hand.
Timothy struggled to lift the beam which was on her arm while partially attached to the sliding door, court documents from senior counsel Seenath Jairam and attorneys Saira Lakhan and Kristian Dass stated.
Timothy, who was trapped under the weight and in a crouched position, was eventually helped by one of the doctors on duty.
She sustained injury to her wrist and arm. Timothy told her superiors of the incident and was sent to the hospital’s accident and emergency department.
An x-ray was done on September 6, 2018 and the following day she was assessed at the relevant department at the hospital and granted one week injury leave, referred for physiotherapy, and prescribed pain medication.
Shortly thereafter, a private doctor recommended that she wear a volar wristband and a broad arm sling. She engaged in therapy sessions but surgery was recommended. Timothy underwent the surgery at a private institution in May 2019 and therapy sessions continued.
In February 2020, she was evaluated by her doctor as having a permanent partial disability of 26 per cent.
She was granted leave at different intervals due to the severity of her injuries and her injury leave continued to March 2020. Her doctor advised that she resume duties but that she avoid lifting weight more than four pounds, pushing, pulling, and attempting to restrain a patient.
Timothy had ambitions and all intentions of becoming a specialist surgeon but her doctor said it would never be realised. His prognosis further stated that she must readjust her goals and settle for a medical speciality less challenging physically on her injured left upper limb.
Contract terminated
Her contract was terminated in May 2020 and she was unemployed for three months. She underwent loss of wages for this period, in addition to distress, pain and suffering, inconvenience, loss and damage and became depressed.
In September 2020 she became employed with another regional health authority in the Occupational Health Department as a house officer.
As a result of her injuries, Timothy continues to have pain in her right shoulder. It has also limited her daily tasks, including grooming her hair, opening a bottle of water or packets of food, lifting items, or typing on a computer or phone as she requires assistance due to her constant pain and discomfort. She also experiences discomfort to sleep at night.
She has been unable to exercise or train on the level she was accustomed to prior to the injuries. The claimant had to stop training for the 2019 FINA World Masters Swimming Championships.
She avers that the injuries were as a direct result of the accident and have permanent effects on her quality and enjoyment of life and her ability to do her work.
Concerning the incident, Timothy received a report prepared by an occupational safety and health officer attached to Sangre Grande Hospital, that the track guard was poorly constructed and fastened together and that a supplier conducted repairs but failed to securely replace the guard on the door.
Timothy is claiming that the defendant failed to provide and maintain a safe working environment for her, failed to monitor, inspect, supervise works done by its officers, servants or agents within its premises, and to provide or maintain a system of work reasonably practicable, safe and without risk to her health.
She is also claiming that the defendant’s negligence caused her to suffer serious personal injuries that have a permanent effect on her quality and enjoyment of life and will inevitably prevent her from fulfilling her lifelong dream of becoming a paediatric surgeon, thereby curtailing her ability to earn in that position.