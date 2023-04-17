The existing legislative framework in Trinidad and Tobago does not support equal opportunity or the achievement of fundamental human rights for persons with disabilities.
This is according to Dr Bephyer Parey, a social scientist and junior research fellow at the Sir Arthur Lewis Social and Economic Studies (SALISES) at The University of the West Indies.
Parey, who was speaking via Zoom at the SALISES Spotlight Series on Equal Opportunity for Persons with Disabilities in Trinidad and Tobago: Challenges and Recommendations on Thursday, said the existing framework does not support equal opportunity.
The Equal Opportunity Act prohibits certain kinds of discrimination, promotes equality of opportunity between people of different status, establishes an Equal Opportunity Commission (EOC) and an Equal Opportunity Tribunal, and provides for matters connected therewith.
Parey recommended a series of adjustments to the act, noting that persons with disabilities do not have equal opportunity.
“So the act does not support equal opportunity as it is focused on discrimination. Persons with disabilities certainly do not have equal opportunity and, more importantly, the equal opportunity lens cannot guarantee the achievement of human rights. So although in Trinidad and Tobago, we have signed the international agreement and implemented legislation to protect the rights of persons with disabilities, there are gaps to be filled and much work to be done to promote rights among persons with disabilities and, more importantly, well-being among them,” Parey said.
Parey said the most common complaints lodged by people with disabilities include employment issues, goods and services, education, and housing.
Overall, there were 105 complaints lodged by persons with disabilities spanning the years 2010 to 2021. Most females lodged more complaints than males. The majority of complaints were lodged by working-age adults and at least 72 per cent of persons who lodged complaints were between the ages of 18 and 64 and the disability types include physical, mental, sensory, and intellectual, and a quarter of the complainants listed health conditions, Parey said.
She added, “Only 17 per cent of education complaints were filed, 33 per cent of housing complaints, and seven per cent of goods and services complaints requested compensation, which contrasted with employment cases with 50 per cent requested financial compensation. Forty-five per cent of complaints expressed a desire for future protections which means that they essentially wanted fair treatment, a stop to harassment and opportunity to do their job without disturbances.”
Cases withdrawn
Parey said closed cases and withdrawal of complaints continue to be setbacks for persons with disabilities. “Do complainants get what they want? The answer is no. Most complaints were closed by the EOC with no further action required by the target organisation of the complaint and this was the case in about 58 per cent of the cases.
“Other complaints that were withdrawn were ongoing or had unfair outcomes and only 13 per cent of the cases were referred for conciliation to the tribunal.
“Many cases were closed because they fell outside the jurisdiction of the EOC and this happened in about 38 per cent of closed cases so instances of inefficient service or malice did not meet the definition of discrimination.
“About 58 per cent of the cases were closed for several reasons such as procedural errors and involvement of external agencies or policies. Some of the cases fell outside the jurisdiction of the EOC and in some the conclusion was that no discrimination took place and in others they were closed at the request of the complainant.
“About 26 per cent of the closed cases were closed because of procedural errors. Some cases were closed if there was no additional response from the complainant or persons not appearing face to face. There is also a window within which complaints are made. The act requires that discrimination complaints be lodged within six months of the act of discrimination and there were complaints that were lodged outside of the window. There are also provisions for exceptional services, but none were granted in disability cases.”
Merit-based
Parey said about five per cent of the cases closed were at the request of complainants.
“Complaints were withdrawn if complainants felt the issue was being resolved, and this happened in about 46 per cent of the withdrawn cases. Although it is nice that these issues were resolved or are being resolved, when cases are withdrawn, there is no additional redress for losses experienced during any delay or denial of service. Overall, withdrawing complaints represented missed opportunities to address larger systemic inequalities that directly affected the well-being and future of persons with disabilities. Equal opportunity is merit-based. People obtain equal opportunity only to the extent to which they are able to compete,” Parey said.
Among Parey’s recommendations is the need for updated legislation.
“Updating the national legislation includes how protection may extend to persons who are perceived to have a disability, even if they do not disclose.
'From our view of the files, and understandably so, because of the stigma associated with disability, persons are hesitant about disclosure, so some measure to protect persons with disabilities who are hesitant to disclose is needed.
“A strategy to solve systematic problems is important, and, in a similar vein, all cases referred to the tribunal involve situations of competition, but organisations are not necessarily being instructed to change their policies. And, in this regard, it is possible that the EOC is not exercising its full jurisdiction to effect the necessary policy and legislative changes needed to ensure the achievement of human rights and well-being among persons with disabilities. A mechanism for amending policies at the organisation and national levels is pivotal to include well-being among persons with disabilities,” Parey said.