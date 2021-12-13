A former process plant operator has sued Yara Trinidad Ltd following a fall on the job that left him partially disabled.
Pravesh Ramlagan of La Romaine, who was 33 years old when he fell in 2019, was terminated by the company in April last year on medical grounds. Given the nature of the job and his injuries, he will be unable to ever again work as a process plant operator.
The lawsuit, filed by attorney Saira Lakhan, stated that around midnight on May 9, 2019, Ramlagan saw an oil leak in the synthesis area of Yara’s feed gas compressor. He washed off the oil and tried to check the compressor when he slipped and fell and sustained the injury.
Ramlagan, who is claiming the company was negligent, is alleging that it failed in its duty to provide adequate safety equipment, a safe system of work and a safe place of work to him.
He is also alleging that Yara failed to maintain its plant and/or equipment or heed numerous maintenance requests and notifications from its employees identifying the area of the accident as a safety hazard or a slip and fall hazard due to the oil pump leaking since 2017.
He is also claiming that the company failed to comply with sections of the Occupational Safety and Health Act and implement safety measures from its Health and Safety Committee.
Following his fall, Ramlagan was unable to care for himself and had to rely on support from his family. This continued after he underwent surgery. Ramlagan also faced weeks of physiotherapy and even though he returned to work in October 2019, he continued to experience post-surgical pain, swelling and discomfort associated with his injury. He was terminated by the company in April 2020.
Ramlagan has permanent partial disability of 20 per cent. He is unable to carry heavy objects, climb stairs, run, sit, stand or walk for lengthy distances due to his physical impairment and constant discomfort. He is also unable to participate in running sports, hiking, driving for extended periods and travelling abroad on vacations since he experiences discomfort at airports and train stations when he has to walk for long distances. “The claimant must wear a knee support or knee brace for any sort of activities (such as) visiting the mall or the supermarket to prevent swelling of his knee and to assist with pain management.” He will be required to take medication for the rest of his life to control flare ups of pain and swelling.
Ramlagan’s mental health has also been affected as he faces anxiety, depression and sleep deprivation. He is also self-conscious about walking with a limp as he considers himself a young adult.
Ramlagan is seeking damages from Yara including special damages in the sum of $160,116.30 for medical and travelling expenses and for domestic care. He is also seeking loss of earnings, general damages, consequential loss including pain and suffering and loss of amenities. He is further seeking loss of earning capacity, loss of future earnings and or loss of promotion. Ramlagan is also seeking the cost of any future surgery and/or future medical care and also interest and cost.
A pre-action protocol letter was sent by Lakhan to the company in November of last year citing the intention to take legal action. While the letter was acknowledged, the company otherwise did not respond.
Ramlagan was paid over $363,500 in workmen’s compensation after he filed documents before the High Court.