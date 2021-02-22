crime

“Doh die for people thing. We go shoot yih.”

These were the words of a gunman, who became upset when a delivery driver only had $270 in cash on him.

The incident happened at about 2.30 p.m. on Friday along the Aranguez Main Road.

Police were told the victim was offloading goods when three men approached him.

They announced a holdup and brandished weapons.

The victim was relieved of $270 in cash, however, he told the suspects that this was all the money that was in the truck.

The victim was then threatened, and the suspects searched the vehicle.

The suspects then fled the scene.

The victim notified the police and a team of officers led by Cpl Daniel, responded.

They held one of the suspects in San Juan.

He was questioned, following which, police made their way to Dinsley Gardens in Tacarigua, where a second suspect was detained.

Police said an arrest is imminent for the third individual.

