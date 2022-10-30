It was a disappointing Sunday morning, for thousands at the Dominica’s Worlds Creole Festival, as the headline act, Nigerian afrobeat star Burna Boy was a no show.
Burna Boy whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu was scheduled to perform at 1am, but did not make it to Dominica on time due to travel issues.
Discover Dominica Authority chief executive officer, Colin Piper took to the stage shortly before one o’clock to break the news to the crowd who traveled from Trinidad, St. Lucia, Martinique, Guadeloupe and other islands .
The announcement did not go down well with the irritated crowd and some even booed.
Piper, reading from a sheet of paper said all arrangements had been set in place for the arrival of the artist as well as his family, band and crew. He indicated that the first party of band members arrived in Dominica on Saturday at mid-day. Burna Boy, his family and management were scheduled to depart Curacao on Saturday evening.
“Due to circumstances beyond their control, he was unable to depart Curacao. The artist is now slated to arrive in Dominica today, and he will now form part of tonight line-up for the World Creole Music Festival. We understand that most patrons were looking forward to this act, therefore, patrons will be able to attend tonight’s festival at no added cost once they show proof of Saturday night tickets,” Piper said.
The Express interviewed a few patrons following the news.
Angie Henry from St. Lucia said : “I specifically came to see Burna Boy, as I am a huge fan. It was very disappointing to know that he was not on the nature isle on time. While I would have loved to come back this evening. I have the ferry to catch, in order to reach back home in time for work tomorrow.”
James Edwards of Martinique said: “We have to deal with rain and then this kind of news. I know it’s not Discover Dominica Authority, but his management needs to make better arrangements knowing the flying logistics after the pandemic. In these economic hard times, people saved up their money to fly to Dominica just to see Burna Boy.”
Pat Jefferson from Antigua who was close to tears said she could not attend the festival tonight as her flight was scheduled to leave at 9am today.
Steve Henry of St. Lucia told the Express that he was lucky to reschedule his flight back, so he will be attending tonight’s show as that was his sole purpose in Dominica and expects the artist to deliver a sterling performance, as he is known for.
The afrobeat star performed in Tobago on Thursday night and despite the torrential rain experienced, he was able to lift the dampened spirits at the Plymouth Recreational Grounds with an electrifying performance.
However, before and after the announcement, patrons enjoyed performances from afrobeat superstar Omah Lay, lead singer of the Zouk Kassav band Jocelyne Béroard, Jamaican reggae singer Dexta Daps, ‘Bouyon Boss’ Asa Bantan, Dominica’s number one dancehall artist Colton T, Dominica’s very own Kompa band the Extacy Band and Bouyon legends, WCK.
The festival will close off tonight with soca star Patrice Roberts, Dominica’s Cadence icons Midnight Groovers, well-known Haitian artist/band Enposib, Chire Lakay as well as French singer of reggae-dancehall music Admiral T.