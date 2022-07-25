People need to be more vigilant in protecting their homes and property as a disaster could happen at any moment.
This was the advice given by the Association of Trinidad and Tobago Insurance Companies (ATTIC), in response to a number of flooding and other incidents which have occurred in the past few weeks, causing massive property loss and damage.
Most recently, mother-of-five Aquimer Charles was left homeless after a retaining wall collapsed onto her Mohammed Trace, St Augustine, home following heavy rains and an earthquake.
The incident left the family without a roof over their heads and destroyed much of their furniture and appliances.
As of Saturday, Charles and her family were staying with a friend while awaiting assistance through the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services and other agencies. She however told the Express she did not want to overstay her welcome and be a burden to her friend.
Chairman of the Tunapuna-Piarco Regional Corporation Kwasi Robinson previously told the Express that the incident highlighted the need for homeowner’s insurance as too many people were finding themselves without a safety net following a natural disaster.
His sentiment was echoed by ATTIC director Natasha Pettier who said people generally do not properly evaluate how they can recover if they lost something of value.
“Many individuals are driven by the law or obligations to financial institutions when making a decision about purchasing insurance,” she noted.
“It’s an interesting dynamic where they ignore themselves, their families and oftentimes their small businesses. We should be asking ourselves, do we have the availability of funds to simply replace what is lost via an accident or force of nature? The answer is almost always no.
“Culturally, we never think that it is ever going to happen to us, contrary to what the evidence shows. Climate change has rendered the information we have about natural disasters as obsolete. In short, because life is so unpredictable we need to safeguard ourselves regardless of whether we believe something is going to happen or not.”
Pettier said homeowner’s insurance protects not just the physical building but the contents within from natural disasters such as earthquakes, flooding, tropical storms, hurricanes etc.
“It allows you access to the money to rebuild your home and replace your damaged or destroyed contents if the need ever arises.”
She said it is often more affordable than people may think, and the cost of insurance is a small price to pay for peace of mind.
“The cost of the insurance for all your contents will be less that you will have to pay to replace your damaged TV or refrigerator with a new one. That should put some perspective on the cost,” she stated.
She noted, however, that special conditions apply to persons who live in flood-prone areas.
“These conditions may include higher rates or higher excesses. It is rare that flood will be excluded completely. Usually where there is a 100 per cent certainty that persistent and devastating flooding will occur, to qualify for homeowner’s insurance you need to own or have a financial or insurable interest in the property and for those who are not homeowners there is householder or renter’s insurance which allows you to insure the contents of your home.”
‘It’s better to have it than not’
Pettier said persons seeking homeowner’s insurance should “shop around” and select a company carefully as it is an important financial commitment.
“It is important that people take seriously the frequency with which unexpected natural disasters happen and how much of a toll it takes when there is no financial recourse. It is a bigger conversation than flooding, it is any unexpected disaster or event. The public needs to take all measures to protect themselves, their families, and businesses from potentially financial disasters. Budgeting should take place to include the cost of insurance when doing financial planning.”
President of the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Insurance and Financial Advisers (TTAIFA) Gerald Cruickshank, too, stressed the importance of homeowner’s insurance.
He said many people are without that type of protection because, unlike vehicle insurance, it isn’t mandatory in T&T.
“Unlike vehicle insurance, which is required by law, most people only get serious about securing their homes and business places through purchasing property or homeowner’s insurance when the lending institution they approach to secure a mortgage insists on having it as one of the criteria to qualify for the mortgage.”
But he said homeowner’s insurance provides peace of mind for potential disasters such as floods, hurricanes, fires, earthquakes, landslips, even burglary or damage by passing vehicles that may run into your property.
He said the average cost of home insurance is between $3 and $4.50 per $1,000 of insurance coverage, meaning a home valued at $1 million would normally cost around $3,500 plus VAT annually to insure.
He said homes built close to riverbanks etc may have an increased premium because of the increased risk.
But he said it is better to have it than not.
“I want persons to know that it is their responsibility to not only secure their family’s financial future through life insurance but they must also secure their home and places of business through property insurance to mitigate against any natural disasters or perils that we certainly never have any control over. Stop depending on Government to give you an HDC house or apartment because you never saw the need to protect your own home that you worked so hard to purchase or build. It is time to take full responsibility and protect your assets.”
Weighing in, insurance agent David Stephens said many people do not have property insurance because they simply do not believe a disaster could happen to them, until it does.
He, too, said the average cost of property insurance works out to around $3,500 per year and with tax factored in would amount to some $3,710 annually (approximately $310 per month).
He said during the massive flooding in 2018, some persons were able to access funds to begin rebuilding and recovering even before the flood waters had subsided because of their insurance coverage.
However he advised persons to be careful when selecting an insurance company, to do their research and select one that is reputable and provides the best coverage, service and rates.