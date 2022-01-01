A fire this morning along Quarry Street, Port of Spain, damaged or destroyed four homes, gutted two cars, and knocked out the electricity supply to the area.
While the cause of the fire is yet to be officially determined, it is believed to have been sparked by a Chinese Lantern, police said.
Twenty five people are directly affected, and a woman sustained minor injuries while escaping her home.
She was treated at the Port of Spain General Hospital and has since been discharged.
Minutes after midnight, police and fire officers were told that a home along Quarry Street were on fire.
Appliances from the Wrightson Road HQ, the Belmont fire station, and the Four Roads fire station responded, under the supervision of divisional FSO Stewart.
The Express was told that water was an issue for fire officers initially.
However, water was supplied to the appliances by WASA, and within two hours, the fire was controlled, contained, and extinguished.
Investigators are expected to return today to determine the cause.