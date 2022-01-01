Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Chavez Augustine is the Express Individual of the Year 2021.

The Express panel of editors selected Augustine based on his phenomenal rise in politics, which saw the annihilation of the decades-old People’s National Movement (PNM) in Tobago by the five-year-old Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) in the December 6 election, 14 seats to one. The victory ended the PNM’s 21-year hold on the THA.