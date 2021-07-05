A Chaguanas man who was discharged from the hospital last week was discovered on Monday morning killed in his bed at home.
Mohanlal Dwarika, 58, was attacked as he lay in his bed.
Dwarika's face was bashed in, police said.
A police report said that the victim last spoke to a female relative around 9 p.m. on Sunday, then she returned to her home located nearby.
Around 7 a.m. she went to check on him and found him on the bed, unresponsive, with a wound to his face.
Authorities were contacted, and a district medical officer pronounced him dead at the scene.
Detectives of Homicide Region III, as well as officers of the Chaguanas CID and Crime Scene Investigators unit responded.
Police were told that Dwarika was discharged from the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Hospital on June 29.
The killing took the murder toll to 183, according to an Express tally.