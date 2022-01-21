Pointe-a-Pierre Member of Parliament, David Lee, said it is time for the deception and neglect of Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan to end.
Lee's comment was made over the poor condition of roads in his constituency and the failure to have them repaired despite numerous promises being made by Sinanan.
In a press release on Friday, Lee called for the immediate repair of Rose Hill Junction, Southern Main Road, Claxton Bay.
"The broken promises, deception and total neglect by the Minister of Works and Transport towards the constituents of Pointe-a-Pierre must stop now.
"This morning, frustrated by the Minister of Works and Transport's consistent refusal to adequately repair the Southern Main Road, specifically in the vicinity of Rose Hill Junction, Claxton Bay, dozens of residents from Pointe-a-Pierre engaged in protest, blocking the road with debris."
Lee said it is absolutely unacceptable, disgraceful and beyond reason that Sinanan, the Minister charged with the responsibility for national infrastructure, has persistently ignored their calls over the last two years to adequately repair one of the most important roads in the country's entire national road network.
"This is no ordinary road but the Southern Main Road, which facilitates thousands each day as well as provides the key route to the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.
"It is a total dereliction of duty and contravention of public integrity that for two years the Minister of Works and Transport has promised to repair this road yet all that was done was some shabby spot patching which was destroyed within days."
He noted that as MP for the area, he has been tirelessly requesting that immediate rehabilitation be undertaken on that road due to the vehicle damage thousands have experienced as well as the daily massive traffic pile-up caused as a result of the existing conditions.
"I reject any possible attempt by the Minister of Works and Transport to give his usual "broken record" excuse of no funding. It has nothing to do with funding but rather political vindictiveness. He had hundreds of millions from two national budgets at his disposal in the last two years since I made these calls yet nothing adequate was done.
"It is evident that while the people of Pointe-a-Pierre pay their taxes, Minister Sinanan believes they don't deserve any form of development as those in Government represented constituencies. These massive deplorable conditions and failure to act by the Ministry of Works & Transport represent the ongoing discrimination that Opposition constituencies face from this Government.
"Today, I call on Minister Sinanan to put the country above politics and immediately repair Rose Hill Junction, Southern Main Road, Claxton Bay," Sinanan stated.