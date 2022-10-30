There is a Latin American influence on the current gang culture in this country.
This is the observation by senior officials in the T&T Police Service (TTPS), following the discovery of the dismembered bodies of two men which were found in Cunupia on October 17.
The deceased have since been identified as Makell Simon, 31, of Soldado Road, Lange Park, Chaguanas, and Josiah Charles, 27, of Circular Trace, Enterprise.
The remains of the two men were found around 1 p.m. on October 17, along a riverbank off Mon Plaisir Road in Cunupia.
A man who told investigators he was picking flowers for a Divali puja observed a foot sticking out of a mattress.
Nearby were garbage bags.
When the bags were examined police found the heads of two men, two torsos, three hands, three feet, and other human remains.
On the torso of one of the men was a tattoo of the word “Simon”.
The fourth foot was found floating in the river some 100 feet away from the original scene, and the fourth arm was found the following day.
Investigators believe the heads and limbs were detached by an electric machine.
This scene was visited by a team of officers including Insp Jones, W-Insp Bruce, Sgt Elvin, and Cpl Mendoza.
PC Ramsoobag is continuing enquiries.
Simon and Charles were reported missing over the weekend prior to their bodies being found. Both men, from Chaguanas, had told relatives they were going to meet friends and never returned home.
Speaking with the Sunday Express yesterday, acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob said the TTPS had received vital intelligence that members of Latin American gangs were now operating within local gangs.
“There is a situation we are dealing with, where there is Latin American influence on gang operations in this country. You would have seen it recently with the incident in Cunupia. And there are at least two other similar incidents reported this year that we are currently investigating. The information we have received is that most of the influence is coming from Venezuelan men who have infiltrated local operations.
“That being said, I want to be very clear that I am not bashing the Venezuelan community who are here. Most of these individuals are law-abiding persons and are very hard-working. But we are recognising that there are currently situations we are responding to that we typically would not have had in the past. Almost cartel-styled killings, if you will. So we are treating this with urgency,” Jacob said.
Not blaming one community
Jacob noted over the last three years, 24 Venezuelan nationals had been killed in this country, and 14 had been injured in shooting incidents.
“So you can see that there are persons who are victims as well. Some of these killings are spillovers from connections in their own country, while others are in connection with criminal activities while in this country. And of course, you will sadly have the persons who would have been targeted for simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time. I am pointing this out because some people will want to claim and spin the story saying it’s a Venezuelan problem we have, when this is far from the truth. We are acknowledging there is some Latin American influence on current gangs, based on recent activities and killings, but we are not placing the blame on any one community,” Jacob said.
During the last three years, 86 Venezuelan nationals were charged with firearms offences; three persons were charged with being gang leaders; and two with being gang members.
From 2016 to now, ten persons have been charged with human trafficking offences.