Disoriented man finally finds his way back home
Susan Mohammed
RIO Claro grandfather Vishnu Marajh got lost last week after he left San Fernando General Hospital and took the wrong buses to return to his home.
Instead of taking the bus from San Fernando to Rio Claro, Marajh, 63, mistakenly hopped on a bus to Port of Spain, then Arima and wandered around unable to find his way home for a couple of days.
But there was good news for the family on Friday morning when he was found at the Princes Town home of one of his daughters, Shiveni.
An ailing Marajh, of Oilfield Road, Union Village, made his way back to South Trinidad and the safety of his family.
Last week Wednesday, Marajh, a father of five and grandfather of six, was reported missing to the police by his family and citizens were put on alert through social media to be on the lookout for him.
In a phone interview with the Express on Monday, daughter Shiveni, 25, explained the ordeal.
Last week Monday, one of her brothers told her their father was ill because of an abscess that had formed on his head, and she took her father to San Fernando General Hospital, where she remained with him overnight.
On Tuesday evening, another sibling went to the hospital and found their father in the Accident and Emergency Department still waiting to be admitted to a ward.
The next morning, Shiveni received a phone call from the hospital and was informed that her father could not be found at the hospital since 11.45 p.m. on Tuesday.
She returned to SFGH on Wednesday morning and spoke with hospital officials and police officers, and gave them statements and a picture of her father.
“I checked his belongings and realised his identification card was missing. I know he travels with the bus. It seems he left the ward because he was waiting a long time for treatment,” said the daughter.
Family members searched around their community for Marajh without success, and on Thursday night Shiveni spent the night at her sister’s house.
The next morning when she returned home, she was shocked but relieved to find her father asleep in a bed downstairs of her home.
“He was very weak and not talking at first. I gave him coffee and something to eat, then he started to explain what he could remember,” said the daughter.
She said her father said he left the hospital and had made his way to the bus terminus to get on a bus to take him to Rio Claro, but over the next few days, the ailing Marajh took the wrong buses to head home.
“He was in a lot of pain, dehydrated and exhausted, and all of it was affecting him very badly,” said the daughter.
Shiveni said he told her he got on a bus headed to Port of Spain, but did not realise which direction he was headed because he slept away during the journey.
“He got confused when he got to town, and instead of coming back to San Fernando he jumped on a bus to Arima. He got on another bus and went back to Port of Spain. He wandered around a bit and might have slept in the bus shed.
“Eventually he reached back to San Fernando, then got to Princes Town, where a taxi-driver who knows him brought to my home on Thursday evening.
He slept on a bed downstairs my house until I met him the next morning,” said Shiveni.
Family members went with Marajh to the San Fernando Hospital and informed police officers that he had returned home.
Shiveni said her father had surgery on Friday night, and has since been recuperating well.
She said the ordeal was very traumatic since the family was still recovering from the loss of their mother, who died after illness in December.
She expressed her gratitude to the police officers, Hunters Search and Rescue Group, social media users, relatives and friends who had shared his photograph, joined the search for him and had reached out to the family.
