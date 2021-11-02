AN appeal by the Children’s Authority in a legal claim brought by a paediatric nurse over its adoption practices has been dismissed at the Privy Council.
The appeal was dismissed yesterday by a three-judge panel who agreed with the nurse that the authority failed to explain to her the statutory procedure for adopting a child.
The woman had expressed an interest in adopting a six-year-old child for whom she cared after he was left abandoned at hospital by his mother.
In spite of this and after submitting her adoption application, the nurse claimed she was informed by the authority she “would never be able to adopt” the child.
While she is no longer pursuing the adoption, she is still challenging the authority’s lack of information on the proper procedure.
In their ruling, Lords Briggs, Stephens and Lady Arden unanimously upheld a previous ruling of the local Appeal Court granting the nurse permission to challenge the authority on the issue.
The British justices unanimously found that public law requirements of procedural fairness were issue- and fact-sensitive and courts had the power to dismiss a claim for judicial review in cases where, at the leave stage, the legal position of the public body was “entirely clear”.
In this instance, Lord Briggs who wrote the judgment stated the authority’s legal position on what the woman was required to do was not clear.
The nurse’ claim
The issue as stated by the nurse in her claim was that on September 9, 2015, the child was born at the health institution where she worked and remained for ten days at the neonatal intensive care unit.
One month later he was released into his mother’s care but the following day, she returned him to the intensive care unit where he remained for an additional month. All the while, the nurse said she was the one who cared for the child, providing him with emotional stability, physical contact and financial needs.
The nurse’s claim stated the child’s mother never returned for him and he remained at the hospital for 18 months before he was removed by the authority in February 2017.
Prior to his removal, the nurse had expressed her interest in adopting him since she and the child had established a bond.
She eventually submitted her application for adoption in November the following year and was informed by the authority the assessment as to her suitability as foster parent would be done the next month.
The nurse claimed she was not informed of any supporting documents she was required to submit along with her application, including a Police Certificate of Good Character.
In February of 2017, the child was moved from the health institution and taken to a foster home.
After enquiring after the status of her application, the woman claimed she was informed she had not submitted a proper application.
It was only after she brought a claim for judicial review against the authority she was told a police certificate of good character was required as part of the application.
Her claim was subsequently dismissed at the High Court by Justice Jacqueline Wilson, but the judge’s ruling was later overturned by Justices Gregory Smith and Mark Mohammed at the Appeal Court. This led to the authority filing an appeal at the Privy Council against the findings of Justices Smith and Mohammed.
Name withheld
Justice Smith, who had delivered the ruling, said it appeared the nurse’s application was not given proper consideration, adding that the court was satisfied that, on the face of it, a case had been made out for review.
“At the end of the day, the court is the final arbiter of the welfare of the child,” he had stated.
The nurse subsequently withdrew her request for an order requiring the authority to consider the application so that her judicial review claim would not impede the child’s adoption, as perspective adopters had already been identified.
As part of their ruling yesterday, the Privy Council Justices ordered that a copy of their judgment be given to the Family Court judge handling the child’s adoption, which had been put on hold because of the legal challenges. The justices also ordered that there be no publication of the child’s name or those of any biological family member or prospective or actual adoptive family.
Attorney Farai Hove Masaisai appeared on behalf of the nurse, while the Children’s Authority was represented by attorney Ravi Heffes-Doon.