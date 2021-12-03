THE Penal/Debe Regional Corporation will have to fork out more than $.1 million to compensate two members of a Barrackpore family after the bodies of their deceased loved ones were excavated to facilitate works at Monkey Town Public Cemetery.
Justice Frank Seepersad yesterday ordered that the corporation pay a total of $122,500 to Savitri Sookram and Bachan Ramdhan after they filed a legal claim against the corporation earlier this year.
In addition to the compensation, the corporation also has to pay the family’s legal cost in bringing the claim.
While Sookram and Ramdhan emerged victorious, Justice Seepersad said he was unable to award additional compensation for pain and suffering the two said they had been made to endure, because of a lack of evidence they had presented in that regard.
But Seepersad pointed out there was no doubt that the family had to go through and is still going through a tremendous amount of mental anguish after witnessing some of the remains of their spouses scattered at the cemetery.
“The assault on this family was worse than a physical assault. It was a mental assault. Physical assaults would heal eventually but the assault inflicted on this family is something they will have to live with for the rest of their lives,” said the judge.
It was back in January that the family came to realise that the gravesites of their loved ones were being unearthed by the corporation to build a retaining wall and widen a roadway inside the cemetery.
In all, seven of the family’s relatives were buried at the plot, which was owned by Ramdhan after he purchased it from the corporation in 2013.
The grave sites that were most disturbed, however, were those of Sookram’s husband, Edwin Sookram, who died three years ago, and Ramdhan’s wife, Betty Sookram-Ramdhan.
On January 19, Sookram’s son-in-law, Videsha Siew Sankar, was passing close to the cemetery when he noticed an excavator carrying out works at the location.
Other relatives were contacted by phone and within minutes when they arrived, they found skeletal remains and a handle from the casket they said belonged to Edwin Sookram.
Just days later, an injunction was granted by the court preventing the corporation from carrying out any further works until the remains were removed by the family and laid to rest at another location.
Not long after, permission was granted by the State allowing the family to exhume the remains.
However, most of those remains were not found.
During the hearing of the trial on Wednesday, Sookram became emotional while being cross-examined by attorney Narad Harrikissoon on behalf of the Corporation.
“Look, this is too much for me you know, I can’t handle it. It was hard for me to see my husband’s grave go down the drain. All over Trinidad that dirt probably gone,” said Sookram.
“And now you asking me after a year all these questions, I am 70 years old, I must forget some things,” she cried.
Corporation trespassed
In his ruling, the judge said it was clear the corporation committed a trespass on the plot since it was owned by the Sookrams.
The family was not even informed that the works were going to take place, he said.
If this was done, then proper arrangements could have been put in place to have the remains relocated, keeping the deceased family members together, even in death.
This, after all, was the reason the Sookrams purchased the plot in the first place, but this has all now been dashed by the corporation’s “unjustifiable intrusion of the burial plot” and “reprehensible and deplorable behaviour”, said the judge.
The corporation did not even attempt to come to a settlement with the family to prevent them from having to come to court and testify in a case where the corporation was clearly wrong.
Instead, said Seepersad, the corporation denied that any graves were disturbed in the first place.
“The absence of accountability seems to be a curse we are saddled with in this country,” he said.
The family was represented by attorneys Indira Binda and Satesh Emrit, while Andre Sinanan appeared alongside Harrikissoon for the corporation.