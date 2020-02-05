A HELICOPTER pilot who was charged with possession of more than a kilogramme of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking in 2016 has had the matter against her dismissed.
The case against Tonya D'Almada came to an end at the Port of Spain Magistrates' Court on Monday after Magistrate Rehanna Hosein found the State had failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove its case against the woman.
The magistrate found the State's case had raised too many questionable circumstances which included a prior search by police four days before the drugs was allegedly found in her home in Western Trinidad on July 24, 2016. During the first search, nothing illegal was found.
The magistrate also questioned why D'Almada's ex-husband was never investigated. This was based on evidence that came out during the course of the trial that prior to the arrest being made, the woman's ex-husband contacted her via phone and requested that he meet her at her home to discuss issues surrounding their son.
Even though she was skeptical about the meeting, as well as the insistence of her ex-husband that they meet at a particular place and specific time, she nevertheless agreed. But soon after she arrived at the location, police executed a search warrant during which they allegedly found 1.3 kilogrammes of the narcotic. Even though he was the one who made the request, the ex-husband never showed up for the meeting, the court had heard.
According to the evidence, following the first search on July 20, D'Almada went to stay with her parents. Four days later the ex-husband, with whom she was not on good terms, requested that they meet at her home.
As soon as she arrived at the location, so too did police officers.
During the course of the trial, the State was also unable to provide any warrant authorising them to carry out the first search, nor was the defence able to obtain any station diary extracts or other information on the first search even though D'Almada's attorneys had previously filed an application under the Freedom of Information Act.
The woman's attorney's Gilbert Peterson, SC, John Heath and Lee Merry, contended that during the time the first and second searches were conducted, their client was not staying at the location and had no knowledge of the drugs being on her property.