A 34-YEAR-OLD man who was kidnapped by armed men wearing clothing marked “police” has been found dead in Petit Valley.

Police said the body of 34-year-old Teddy Sylvester, who was kidnapped on Monday in Maraval, was found at about 9 a.m. yesterday off Cadet Road in Petit Valley. The Express was told that residents of the area detected a stench and, upon investigating, they observed the body of a man in a bushy area some ten feet from the roadway.