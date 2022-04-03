Oma

Amar Deobarran and his wife Oma.

Amar Deobarran educated thousands of pupils over a long teaching career, but he will be remembered as a wife killer who ruined the lives of his children.

How what people described as a jovial, mild-mannered man ended up becoming a killer has been on the minds of his friends, relatives and colleagues since news of the Barrackpore atrocity emerged yesterday.

Deobarran’s attorneys, who re­ques­­ted anonymity, expressed shock and sadness about the incident.

They confirmed he had visited their office on Friday and had been upset about a particular correspon­dence he had received from another person, but they had sat with him and spoken with him at length in order to calm him down, and when he left the office, he appeared to be more settled.

They also confirmed that on their advice, he had been undergo­ing professional counselling in order to assist him to deal with certain domestic issues.

The attorneys were unable to divulge more details since it involved a matter before the court.

Close friends of Deobarran said he intended to listen to his advisers and change his mindset in life so he could have the chance to reunite with his family, particularly his children.

He died yesterday morning from the poison he drank.

Fathered another child

The Sunday Express was told that Deobarran, who had recently revealed to his wife, Omatie Deobarran, that he had fathered a child outside of the matrimonial home, lost his father to Covid-19 in May 2021, and he too was a Covid-19 survivor.

His mother had recently undergone heart surgery and was shocked when Omatie, who had been living at the matrimonial home, confronted them with divorce proceedings.

On the day he committed murder, Deobarran had already marked the fourth anniversary of his sobriety, the Sunday Express was told.

Asked what people in trauma­tic situations could do when confron­ted with a similar situation, the attor­­ney said: “This came as such a shock. we never thought it could happen. Please reach out to people you trust. Rediscover yourself, become the person that your wife once loved because you cannot bring happiness and peace to anyone nor can you truly love anyone else if you cannot love yourself. He left with that intention.”

