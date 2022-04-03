BUSINESS in Chaguanas got a big boost just two days ahead of the full lifting of Covid-19 restrictions countrywide, with Excellent Stores Ltd reopening its doors at a sprawling new location in Brentwood, Edinburgh.

The outlet was launched yesterday morning, with a promise by chief executive officer Alex Siu Chong to provide quality goods at affordable prices, in spite of significantly increased costs of operating and problems accessing some products, two years into the Covid-19 pandemic.