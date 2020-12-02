While doubles are much a revered staple in Trinidad and Tobago, to make it a national dish is too much for Minister of Agriculture, Land, and Fisheries Clarence Rambharat.
According to Rambharat, apart from the optional side condiments, doubles are fully imported.
He made the statement during the Point Fortin Borough Corporation (PFBC) Grow Your Own Food Project in Fanny Village Point Fortin on Monday.
Rambharat got the ire of the public mere hours of making the statement. They took to social media to let him know what they thought about his views on the subject.
Some called it dunce, idiotic, and another commentator summed it up in three words, bold, farse, and outta place.
The Express reached out to Rambharat for a response on the issue, but all calls to his phone went unanswered.
While addressing the audience gathered for the PFBC's Grow Your Own Food Project, Rambharat said he had no issue with the sale and purchase of doubles, but to reduce the country's food import bill, he is urging the public to support farmers and buy more locally-produced ingredients.
He said, “I don’t have any problem with a bara every so often but to see people dressed for work in all their fineries, at five and six in the morning, standing up by a doubles man and coming back lunchtime by a next doubles man…I was so disappointed in Trinidadians and Tobagonians that in COVID, the one thing they could find to do with their time was to make doubles. Doubles is 100 percent imported content. There is no local content."
"Our big imports are, of course, things that we need. Rice, flour, sugar...those things are things that we need. But do we need so much? Do we need doubles to be the national dish of this country? And not just a national dish at a certain time. National breakfast, national lunch, and national dinner," Rambharat said.
He noted Trinidadians penchant for following North American culture and recalled during his days in the gas industry; many working-class people would purchase breakfast, lunch, and dinner for themselves and their children.
He said, “It was very disappointing. A lot of them were professionals working with me, and I thought that at least they ought to know that they can’t live off of pizza, fry chicken, burgers, and those kinds of foods. There are thousands of reasons why we should not even be on that train, but we have found ourselves there. Not that I have a problem with fast food or people buying food, but there is a balance that must be struck in favour of growing your own food and cooking what we eat, and most importantly, eating the things that we know and are familiar with.”
Rambharat hoped the Covid-19 pandemic shifted people's views towards healthier options and the importance of growing their own food.