There have yet to be any arrests following Monday’s incident at the Parkade on Edward Street, Port of Spain, where firecrackers were set off in a dustbin.
Police are reviewing CCTV cameras from nearby businesses, but the area where the incident took place was not adequately covered.
As such, they are calling on citizens who may have any information on the incident to come forward and work with the Police Service.
Around 11.05 a.m. on Monday, there was a loud explosion at the Government Plaza on Edward Street.
Security guards found a mangled device in a garbage bin. Out of precaution, as it was assumed that the device may have been an incendiary one, the area was evacuated and the authorities notified.
A team from the Fire Service’s Wrightson Road Headquarters, under the supervision of Chief Fire Officer Marlon Smith, responded, along with officers from Central Police Station.
Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob described the device as an antiquated piece of equipment. He said it was suspected that the device may have been placed there by “mischievous elements”.