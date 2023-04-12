A DOCTOR has been praised for his quick response which prevented a patient from jumping from the second storey of the Accident and Emergency building at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.
The drama unfolded around five on Monday morning when a young woman overwhelmed with suicidal thoughts climbed out of a second storey window of the emergency department and threatened to take her life. What followed was a tense two hour negotiation during which Dr Edson Breedy took his time to build a rapport with the patient, he also used breathing exercises to calm her anxiety. As the woman stood precariously on a narrow concrete ledge, hospital staff placed mattresses on the ground to buffer her fall. After two hours, Breedy was able to calm the patient down and safely retrieve her.
The young woman is now warded and recovering at the hospital.
When reached for comment, Breedy who has been working at the EWMSC for the past three years stated that he was grateful for the excellent training he received while he was a student at the University of the West Indies and also expressed appreciation for the swift support from the TTPS and Fire Services.
"Jumpers" are uncommon at the EWMSC, however the Express understands that persons who have attempted suicide or who have suicidal thoughts account for many acute admissions to the emergency department.
"I encourage people with suicidal thoughts to visit their local health centers so that they can begin receiving support from mental health professionals,"said neurology specialist Dr Nicholas Maraj.