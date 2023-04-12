Kimberly Wallance

A DOCTOR has been praised for his quick response which prevented a patient from jumping from the second storey of the Accident and Emergency building at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

The drama unfolded around five on Monday morning when a young woman overwhelmed with suicidal thoughts climbed out of a second storey window of the emergency department and threatened to take her life. What followed was a tense two hour negotiation during which Dr Edson Breedy took his time to build a rapport with the patient, he also used breathing exercises to calm her anxiety. As the woman stood precariously on a narrow concrete ledge, hospital staff placed mattresses on the ground to buffer her fall. After two hours, Breedy was able to calm the patient down and safely retrieve her.

The young woman is now warded and recovering at the hospital.

When reached for comment, Breedy who has been working at the EWMSC for the past three years stated that he was grateful for the excellent training he received while he was a student at the University of the West Indies and also expressed appreciation for the swift support from the TTPS and Fire Services.

"Jumpers" are uncommon at the EWMSC, however the Express understands that persons who have attempted suicide or who have suicidal thoughts account for many acute admissions to the emergency department.

"I encourage people with suicidal thoughts to visit their local health centers so that they can begin receiving support from mental health professionals,"said neurology specialist Dr Nicholas Maraj.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Two shot dead on highway

Two shot dead on highway

A relative of one of the two men killed along the Churchill-­Roosevelt Highway in Piarco, on Monday night, heard the gunshots that ended their lives and saw the vehicle they were in pull to the side of the road.

The dead men are Shamba Chan­dler, a resident of Maracas/St Joseph and Mt D’Or Road, Champs Fleurs, and Carlsbury Lewis, also known as “Berry”, of Mo­hammed Street, St Augustine.

SUV flips over with family inside

SUV flips over with family inside

THE driver of an SUV that flipped over at the side of a hill near Fond Pois Doux Road, off the North Coast Road, yesterday, said she “lost brakes” but quick thinking made her “bank” the vehicle, saving her life, as well as those of two children and three other adults.

One direction of Fond Pois Doux Road leads to a well-known venue for functions known as North Deck while another leads to Paragrant Bay.

Fear in Valsayn

Fear in Valsayn

Terrorised by criminals and bandits who have invaded their homes, residents of Valsayn have submitted a petition and letters to the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation appealing for permission to lock down their neighbourhood and implement a guarded barrier system.

The barriers have already been installed at the entrance to Realspring, South Valsayn, with another barrier at Aruac Road.

‘Time for SoE’

‘Time for SoE’

TRINIDAD and Tobago is “trembling in fear” and there should be a state of emergency (SoE) to crack down on criminal elements who are terrorising law-abiding citizens.

This was the view of president of the Criminal Bar Association Israel Khan and businessman Gary Aboud in separate interviews with the Express yesterday. Khan said he was considering having an emergency meeting of the Criminal Bar Association as emboldened criminals are causing havoc in the country.

Recommended for you