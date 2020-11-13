Dr. Dhelia Gabriel, the medical intern who was fired by the Ministry of Health after a video surfaced of her using racist remarks, is now challenging Dr. Avinash Sawh to hire her, as he promised this week to hire staff based on their qualifications and not ethnicity.
Gabriel says she accepts Sawh’s apology for making racist remarks and is willing to work for him, as she is zealous, hardworking and competent.
She said she is even willing to move to South Trinidad, where Sawh’s clinic, Sawh’s Medical Associates, is located.
“We could quash everything...just forget everything ever happened and all these apologies. I personally accept your apology Dr. Sawh. I would like to get back into the medical field,” she said.
In a Facebook live video on Thursday night, Gabriel said it was about time she spoke out on the matter involving Sawh.
“For the most part, everyone is saying that he should be equally dealt with as I was treated. Dr. Sawh wrote an apology. Dr. Dhelia Gabriel, yours truly, also issued an apology via the media back in 2018. It was posted on the national local newspapers, but it was disregarded by the relevant authorities, specifically the Ministry of Health and the Medical Board of Trinidad and Tobago,” she pointed out.
Gabriel said she also wrote a petition letter to President Paula-Mae Weekes asking for a presidential pardon and explaining her situation.
She said Weekes replied via a legal officer and redirected her to the Ministry of National Security, which she was not happy about.
Gabriel said she also wrote Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh asking to be forgiven, however, he stood his ground and told her to take her plight to the Courts, which she did.
She said the matter reached to the High Court.
“And the judge of East Indian descent ruled against me,” she stated.
She noted that she was six weeks away from completing her medical internship when she was fired by the Ministry of Health.
“And the judge saw it fit to block any progress for this young, ambitious, hardworking, mainly Afro Trinidadian. I’m mixed. My grandfather on my father’s side was pure East Indian. My great grandparents on my father’s side were indentured labourers from India proper. They used to walk barefoot back in South,” she highlighted.
Gabriel said since 2018, she has been trying to apply for various menial jobs, such as store work, and for some reason she has not been successful.
She said she has resorted to selling her mother’s local ornamental plants, which has been bringing in some income.
“I even voluntarily teach school age children during this corona season. I had an opportunity to do a research paper in the medical field. I was not considered even though I presented a paper internationally at a medical symposium. I was hoping that would have opened some door,” she lamented.
Gabriel said now that Dr. Sawh has apologised and indicated that he will hire staff based on their experience and qualifications, she is calling on him to live up to his word.
“Dr. Sawh I expect you to retain your position as a doctor. I expect you to retain your licence and your private practice, because I know you are favoured, considering what occurred with Ramsaran and all her racist rants and the items were temporarily recalled and were released the next day. So you East Indians, bless God for all of your favour,” she said.
“I am not pleading with the Ministry of Health anymore and neither the President or even the Prime Minister. I am pleading with Dr. Sawh to remember this doctor who was fired.” she went on.