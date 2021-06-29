A pouch containing a firearm and 22 rounds of ammunition was found in a shopping aisle at PriceSmart, La Romaine, on Friday.
When police checked the pouch, they saw it belonged to a pathologist, who was hospitalised.
A police report said that around 1.50 p.m. on June 25, a departmental manager at PriceSmart spotted the brown pouch unattended atop a pallet of water in an aisle.
Upon examination, the manager observed the firearm. Police were alerted and Sgt Reid and PCs Seeth and Thomas of La Romaine Police Post responded, and the store’s management handed over the brown pouch.
The officers examined it and found an M&P Smith and Wesson nine-millimetre pistol and two magazines, with 22 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition.
Officers also found a firearm user’s licence in the name of the pathologist, who lives in Maraval.
Insp Phillip and Sgt Williams of San Fernando CID conducted enquiries at San Fernando General Hospital and found the pathologist undergoing medical treatment.