One of the Covid-19 deaths that took the country’s fatality rate to 1,000 yesterday was a medical doctor working with the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA).
Dr Dhiyan Mahabir was a consultant attached to the Emergency Department of the San Fernando General Hospital.
He died at the San Fernando hospital’s Intensive Care Unit around 1.55 a.m.
Dhiyan was taken there by a colleague two weeks ago after he was found ailing at his home in Penal. He was not married and had no children.
In a telephone interview with the Express, his brother, Dr Vinod Mahabir, confirmed Dhiyan had tested positive for Covid-19; he had not been vaccinated.
He said, “Two weeks ago, his colleague went to check on him after he failed to report to work, and found him ailing. He was taken to hospital and admitted to the High Dependency Unit and then to the ICU.”
Mahabir said Dhiyan was committed to his profession, and many times would treat patients without charge. He said of the seven siblings, four were medical practitioners and would often consult with one another
Carmona extends condolences
Dhiyan had set up a private practice in Debe and was also an associate lecturer at The University of the West Indies.
Among those extending condolences to Dhiyan’s family yesterday was former president Anthony Carmona.
He wrote, “No no no!!!!!! So so sorry. Vinod (Dr Vinod Mahabir, brother of the deceased) Do keep courage and be fortified by the laudable and genuine sorrow and grief felt by all, including colleagues and patients, at your brother’s untimely passing... a committed competent and knowledgeable professional and great human being... no greater legacy.
“When a selfless general of a doctor as your brother was, falls by virtue of his battling this pernicious pandemic in a very vulnerable hospital environment, it is shattering, hurtful, downright depressing and sad.
“We cannot and must not however lose hope. May Almighty God welcome him in Paradise, this outstanding, giving, humane and genteel Presman and may God Almighty bring solace, calm and ease to you Vinod and the rest of the family circle, his dear friends and colleagues in this moment of great sadness.
“Take care TC.”
Deep sadness
The Trinidad and Tobago Emergency Medicine Association (TTEMA), of which Dhiyan was a founding member, stated that the doctor was one of the first cohort of doctors to be trained in emergency medicine in Trinidad and Tobago.
In a statement, TTEMA stated Dhiyan was an active member who provided mentorship, training and guidance to many junior doctors, nurses and paramedics.
“We want to say thanks to Dr Mahabir for his inclusivity, his holistic and unique thinking style, and the immeasurable contribution to the entire population of Trinidad and Tobago and the entire Caribbean.
“It is with deep sadness that we, his emergency medicine colleagues from the south, north, east, west and Tobago, say goodbye,” it stated.
Dhiyan’s colleagues and patients also shared memories of the beloved doctor with family members yesterday.
Dr Robin Sinanan wrote, “Dhiyan was my friend. We worked in the ED for over 20 years. He was right there as we struggled to improve the level of emergency care available to patients.”
Another wrote, “Tragic loss. SFGH is a lesser place without him.”
Responding to Express questions on Dhiyan’s passing, the SWRHA cited patient confidentiality, but said “there exists to date, no Covid-19 deaths for persons fully vaccinated in SWRHA.
“There is no cluster of work-related exposures to healthcare workers at this time in the Authority. Routine protocols are strictly adhered to for quarantine of all patient contacts.”