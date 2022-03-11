The wife of a medical doctor was killed in a vehicular crash in Chaguanas early Friday morning.
Nadia Lalla, 32, of Point Pleasant Park, Cunupia, died at the scene of the crash.
Her husband, Dr Allan Richard Lalla, is hospitalised.
Nadia Lalla was an occupant of a red Kia Sportage that lost control on the north bound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway, overturned several times and landed on its hood in an empty lot near Mulchan Seuchan Road.
A police report said that at around 1.50 a.m. Cpl Mohammed and PC Moralie of the Chaguanas police responded to the report of a fatal road incident on the highway.
The police report said that Dr Lalla crawled out from the wreckage and sought help from security officers of the Unit Trust Corporation branch (UTC) at Chaguanas.
The security officers on duty at the UTC contacted police and other emergency services.
Dr Lalla was taken by ambulance to the Chaguanas District Health Facility then transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mount Hope.
A district medical officer examined the body of the woman and ordered it removed for an autopsy next week pending testing for the Covid-19 coronavirus.
The report said that officers went to the EWMSC to interview Dr Lalla, but at that time he was undergoing medical treatment.
Officers of the Chaguanas Fire Station under the supervision of FSO Mohammed also responded.
Cpl Mohammed of the Chaguanas police is continuing investigations.