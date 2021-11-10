Doctors are pleading with the population to be vaccinated, as unvaccinated patients occupy much of the country’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity.
This according to Principal Medical Officer- Institutions, Dr. Maryam Abdool-Richards, who speaking at a COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday, said that a rise in patients requiring ICU level care had been noted by the Ministry in the past 23 days.
Dr Abdool-Richards said that of the 52 ICU beds occupied in Trinidad, 46 were claimed by unvaccinated patients or patients who were not fully vaccinated.
“In the intensive care units. This morning (Wednesday) there are 52 beds out of a total of 60 beds that are operational and activated in Trinidad. In Tobago two out of five beds are currently occupied. We continue to see a significant percentage of unvaccinated or persons who are not fully vaccinated requiring intensive unit level care and this morning out of the 52 persons in tt who are in the ICU, 46 of them which is 92 per cent are not fully vaccinated,” she said.
On Wednesday morning, she said, the country had crossed a threshold of hospital occupancy, reaching a high of 427 patients, the highest noted within the past 113 days.
“This morning we have now crossed another threshold. Between June 28 up until yesterday there were less than 400 patients per day in the parallel healthcare system. Yesterday that number of 400 was crossed, there were 405 and this morning there are 427 persons in the parallel healthcare facilities. It also means that over the past few days our occupancy and that is our overall occupancy levels which were under 40 percent for 113 days consistently was surpassed. This morning we are at 47 per cent overall occupancy and in Trinidad we are at 49 per cent while in Tobago we are at 43 per cent,” she said.
In addition to this, by Wednesday morning she said 52 additional patients were awaiting transfer at varying Accident and Emergency (A&E) departments throughout the country. Of these 52, she said, seven required ICU treatment.
“As of this 8 am morning there were 52 persons who were awaiting transfer from accident and emergency departments in the traditional Regional Health Authorities. This is a significant increase in numbers over the last week. Of those 52 persons, seven are receiving intensive unit level care in the accident and emergency.”
“Patients continue to present to the accident and emergency in a severe and critical condition. So, when the ambulance is contacted to collect these persons, they must be placed on oxygen and upon arrival at the accident and emergency departments they have to start receiving intensive care unit management. Of the seven who are currently receiving ICU level of care, all seven are not fully vaccinated. This is a consistent trend we have noted in the past 23 days, since the increased number of persons accessing the A&Es has been noted,” she said.
To address this, she said, the Ministry has taken several initiatives to increase capacity for treatment. But frontline doctors, she said, were pleading with the population to be vaccinated.
“Ladies and gentlemen, the Ministry of Health, the RHA teams, our frontline doctors have been trying our utmost best to save lives. Every morning we speak to our doctors on the frontline, they are appealing to you to please take the Ministry on the offer of vaccinations.”
“We are doing all in our ability to manage the increased demand of ICU beds. We increased the capacity at the accident and emergency departments to treat patients who arrive and who are too unstable to be transferred even if a bed is available. We have increased the number of life support ambulances on each shift. The actual number of ambulances that are placed on the shift. We increased ICU bed capacity at the Couva Multi-training facility, the Point Fortin Hospital, the St. James Medical Complex. We added ward level beds, reactivated the field hospital out of the Port of Spain Hospital at the North-West Regional Health Authority. We are trying our utmost best but if we continue on this trend, resources will soon be extended,” said Richards.