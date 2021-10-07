THE World Council for Health on Wednesday launched a three-day, multi-professional Covid-19 summit that aims to provide updated information on the impact of the pandemic on lives and address, among other issues, concerns over mandatory vaccinations policies.
The Caribbean Health Summit (CHS21) is "aimed at bringing local Caribbean and international minds to share their special knowledge on the Covid-19 pandemic", the Council's statement on the event advised this week.
Local human rights activist, Lyndon Mack, said the summit is intended to provide the public with as much information as possible about the pandemic, since it was officially declared by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on March 11, 2020.
The World Council for Health is an umbrella coalition made up of 45 health-focused NGOs from around the world.
Among its stated missions is the "promise to provide honest medical leadership during the Covid-19 health emergency and on other health issues".
"Not just lives have been lost, livelihoods have been compromised and countries all across the world are in an unprecedented economic crisis," the Council stated in its release.
Mack told The Express there are also concerns that people who have yet to accept a Covid-19 vaccine and are seeking more information about those products, have begun to face discrimination.
He said those with questions as to the safety of the vaccines, or persons who object to being mandated to accept the vaccine, are being ignored and "we have no voice in the matter".
Mack said it was felt that the T&T Government was also not consulting properly with those who were vaccine hesitant, so as to hear out their concerns.
"A real government would be interested in representing the greater interest of the people, regardless of their status," Mack said, adding that the Government should engage in greater consultations before making policy decisions.
The Caribbean Health Summit (CHS21) will bring together medical professionals, scientists, human rights activists, lawyers and journalists from around the world, to "raise awareness about the ripple effects we are seeing as a result of the pandemic".
"With censorship being widespread, we endeavour to bring the latest, credible information to the public," the Council stated.
The Council said it endorses the principle that “good health is everyone’s right" and stated:
"We work to ensure it by advocating on your behalf and bringing the best of global health and science research to you. The legal minds gathered will highlight issues that are jeopardising basic human rights and offer possible solutions. We must remind ourselves that no moral value is greater than humanity."
To Register go to https://form.jotform.com/Mmack007/CHS21SUCCESS
DATES: Oct 7th - Oct 9th
TIMES: 10AM - 2PM AST