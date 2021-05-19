MINISTER of Health Terrence Deyalsingh has made the call for doctors, nurses and all front-line-allied workers in the health care system to come out and get vaccinated with the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine.
The shipment of 100,000 Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines manufactured by the Beijing Institute of Bioloigical Products Co. Limited vaccines arrived in Trinidad around 1 a.m. Wednesday, and Deyalsingh said packaging began around 6 a.m. to deliver to all vaccine sites in preparation for the deployment exercise to begin on Friday.
The administering of vaccinations will continue through the weekend and hopefully should be completed in two weeks’ time, the health minister said.
He said this is in keeping with a promise to the country that once the shots were here, the ministry would begin to administer shots in arms within two to three working days.
The health minister urged the medical front-liners to make appointments to get vaccinated.
“Our wonderful and beautiful nurses, who continue to make Trinidad and Tobago proud. Come out and get vaccinated. We love you all. Doctors who have not been vaccinated as yet, come out. All front-line-allied health care workers, patient escorts, receptionists who interact with the public, come out and get vaccinated.
This is a two-shot vaccine so this translates to us vaccinating 50,000 people, this will have a huge impact to where we go with our numbers”, said Deyalsingh.
The health minister urged that people make appointments from Wednesday through the Regional Health Authorities designated What’s App numbers or phone numbers.
He explained that because of the different packaging of the Sinopharm vaccine from the previously dispensed Astra Zeneca vaccine, no walk-in patients will be accommodated.
“Strictly appointments only so absolutely no walk-ins will be accommodated.
Do not congregate outside these health centres if you do not have an appointment. We don’t want mass gatherings”, said the health minister.
He said the second shot will be administered within three to four weeks and therefore people can be fully vaccinated within a month with the Sinopharm vaccine, he said.
Chief Executive Officer at the North-Centra Health Authority Davlin Thomas spoke of the bolstering of the operations at those sites to prevent bottlenecking particular at the emergency departments.
Thomas said that from Wednesday added to the sites were two more PCR test equipment sets which can provide testing in 13 minutes, three additional modules of gene-expert testing, and additional beds to the UTT Valsayn field hospital and increased capacity at Chaguanas District Health facility.
Thomas also there has been a 50 per cent increase in the oxygen capacity, an inherent oxygen generating plant in operation, increased equipment to mitigate against patients having to be placed on ventilators, reassigned ambulances to the GMRTT system and employed more people from clinical staff to customer service representatives.
He said the NCHRA had already administered 17,000 vaccines and with had 13,500 Sinopharm vaccines to the inoculation drive.
More health centres will be added to the drive from Wednesday, including the Cunupia, Maloney, and Arouca Health Centres.