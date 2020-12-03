Two doctors who were targeted by criminals at the Valpark Shopping Plaza are warning people to be vigilant as criminals are watching and waiting to attack you.
Dr Nicolas Maraj was followed by criminals after leaving the Valpark Shopping Plaza and robbed on October 30.
On Wednesday Dr Sherene Kalloo was robbed at the Valpark Shopping Plaza after leaving the bank.
Speaking to the Express by phone yesterday both doctors said they are thankful to be alive but worried that these criminals continue to prey on the innocent.
Kalloo said she went to Republic Bank on Wednesday at the Valpark Shopping Plaza at around 2.30 p.m. and parked her vehicle near Tru Value supermarket.
She went to the bank to pick up a new linx machine and it was handed to her in a brown envelope.
Kalloo said she jokingly told the bank representative "careful people think is cash I have here yes”.
She said she put linx machine in her trunk and went to Tru Valu for less than 5 minutes.
On her return she found the the back passenger glass was smashed and the linx machine was gone -stolen by criminals who thought the envelope was full of cash.
She said she was parked just two rows away from the mall's security booth.
"I feel so violated, I thank God I was not harmed but it is emotionally nerve wrecking that these criminals are out there watching, watching you and your children," she said.
"You have to assume that these criminals are watching you wherever you are, whatever you are doing, always have somebody with you, don't go alone anywhere. The only thing I'm grateful for is that i was guided to not go home but to go elsewhere because I am absolutely sure they would have followed me and then it could have been more disastrous," she said.
She said the police responded quickly and camera footage is being examined.
Maraj told the Express that bandits followed him home after he left the bank.
Two cars followed him to Kelly Village.
Maraj parked his vehicle in his premises and went next door to a Chinese restaurant to get food.
The bandit jumped the wall went into his van and went directly to the front seat where he had his bag with money.
The criminal then jumped back over the barbed wire wall and took off in the getaway vehicle.
The first vehicle is maroon in colour and the second a white AD wagon.
"People need to be vigilant, change up your times if you going to the bank, never go alone, take different routes when you going back home and always keep your eyes open," said Maraj.
He said people should also keep their eyes peeled for persons who just loitering around the bank vicinity.
Maraj said these criminals are eyeing whatever is in your hands or bags when you exit the bank.
He said he feels very uneasy that criminals followed him and know where he lives.
"Now they know where I live, they could come back again, it's a tough place to live, tough times because there's Covid and a social fallout," he said as he reiterated caution and increased vigilance.