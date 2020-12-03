The Ministry of National Security has confirmed that Australian shipbuilder Austal Ltd has launched the first of two Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) Cape Class vessels.

The vessels are intended to enhance the border protection capabilities of T&T in conjunction with the existing Coast Guard fleet.

In a news release yesterday, National Security Minister Stuart Young said the “launch is a significant step, bringing us closer to taking delivery of these naval assets for our Coast Guard. We look forward to the continued progress in the journey of getting these assets to Trinidad and Tobago”.