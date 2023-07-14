For the first time in four years, dog lovers would converge at Palmiste Park, San Fernando, for an event that showcases some of the best looking dogs in the country.
This event, Hound Walk, hosted by the St Patrick Hunters’ Group will take place tomorrow.
The last dog show was held in 2019, the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The St. Patrick Hunters’ Group, an organisation founded in 1979 seeks mainly to promote hunting related issues, conservation of natural flora and fauna and the preservation of sport hunting in Trinidad and Tobago.
And the dog show is one of the group's marquee events.
A release from the organisation stated, "This event gives hunters and hound owners the opportunity to showcase their dogs and compete for prizes which consist of trophies, cash and chow."
The categories include male and female in Fox Hound, Beagle, Mixed Breed and Other Hounds.
There is also a general category for puppies.
"This is the first time the event would be held since 2019 when the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic forced the closure of social activities," the organisers stated.
The winners of the respective categories would then compete for the right to be named the champion dog on the day and earn the title of “Best in Show,” and from this final competition a prize for the “Best Opposite Sex” would be selected as well.
The group stated that a Junior Handlers category for young and upcoming hunters and huntresses will also be awarded.
Patron would also enjoy a display of hunting gear and apparel a the various booths. Items will be on sale.
"The group looks forward to welcoming all attendees and anticipates a day filled with fun, as well as the opportunity to view pedigree dogs and promote and foster relations among hound dog breeders, hunters and other hunting organisations in our country," it stated.