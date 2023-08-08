Trinidad and Tobago is able to access levels of free public healthcare that is not available in many developed countries and which passes in this country for “entitlement”, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has said.
The PM was speaking at the handing-over yesterday of the Ministry of Health’s new administrative building at Queen’s Park East, Port of Spain, which brings together some 16 divisions from nine locations.
Rowley was among speakers, including Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, who noted that the Government is paying hundreds of millions to rent spaces for its offices.
Rowley said, however, there were those who “bad mouth” the public health system but in T&T, “we have tremendous support that passes as entitlement”.
He said this country could also say it has free education and recalled Deyalsingh’s statements earlier, that a new CT Scan machine had been put into the Port of Spain General Hospital.
He said these things were spoken about “as if you can go down and buy a hops bread, like nobody’s business”.
“These are serious, high-level, cutting-edge equipment that you pay through your nose for,” the prime minister said.
“Absolutely free, available in the hospital, in the public hospital in Trinidad and Tobago.”
He mentioned that a colleague recently had treatment abroad, which was available locally and he found the cost “astounding”.
He said there is medication available in T&T for free, which costs thousands of dollars monthly in the United States.
The PM said he was asking people to acknowledge that they get “support”, with services and utilities such as water and electricity as well as fuel.
He said most people ignore these things and complain but was asking that it not be taken for granted.
The PM said there were those who showed “a tremendous level of ingratitude”, while local hospitals conducted 10,000 procedures every day.
“We provide services that would cost an individual a million or millions of dollars, if you have those services in what is called certain developed countries,” the PM stated.
Billions in support
Rowley said the Government supported those who couldn’t help themselves but “you don’t see it being acknowledged”.
However, if a cheque from the Ministry of Social Development was late, it became well known, he said.
The PM said however that the Ministry of Social Development issues some $5 billion every year.
“You never hear about that,” he said, adding that “maybe the entitlement we have to these things are things we believe are birthright, it is not”.
He said T&T has had a consistent policy of providing support.
The PM referred to “health surcharge” and said the $200 cost does not cover the costs of treatment in the hospitals. He said millions of people in the world couldn’t say their health services were taken care of, whereas people in T&T could go for treatment without having to consider the cost or length of stay at the hospital.
Rowley said allocating revenue to these services was “not automatic” and there were countries with more revenue but which had different priorities.
The PM said he wanted to acknowledge the quality of healthcare in T&T, which was “better than most, better than many” and that the Government invested in healthcare for the sake of quality of life.
The PM also appealed to people to spend less time at the rumshops and more time exercising, as he does every morning by walking the golf course at Moka.