Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan has identified two culprits responsible for roads littered with potholes: WASA and overweight trucks.
In a telephone interview with the Express on Tuesday, Sinanan said the increase in fines announced in the budget, coupled with more crackdown exercises on overweight trucks, will hopefully bring some relief.
The minister added that his ministry is only responsible for 21 per cent of the nation’s roadways, but always gets the blame for potholes.
He said the local government bodies are responsible for a large network of the roads.
On Monday, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said from January 1, 2022, the fine for an overloaded truck will be increased from $750 to $8,000.
Imbert said one legal truck causes the same amount of damage to a road as approximately 9,600 cars; however, one truck overloaded by only 20 per cent would cause the same amount of damage as 19,000 cars.
He said a truck overloaded by 100 per cent would cause the same damage as 18 legal trucks.
Imbert said the ministry launched weight control stations at Caroni and Golconda, and weighing at these locations over the period October 2018 to March 2019 indicated that of the 126 trucks weighed, 94 per cent were over their allowed weight.
He said six per cent were overweight by more than 100 per cent of their maximum gross weight.
Sinanan said contractors were invited to the ministry and shown a presentation on how overweight trucks damage the roads.
He said they understood they had to comply with the law of ten tonnes per axle.
The Works Minister said overweight trucks are a big problem in Trinidad, pointing out that in developed countries, this is not allowed at all.
He noted the legal weight for trucks in T&T is the international standard.
“We have had trucks that went 100 per cent over the legal weight and that does a lot of damage, especially when they go on roads that were not designed for even ten tonnes per axle,” he said.
He said the ministry will be moving to purchase more scales to weigh the trucks.
He said at the Licensing Office, there is a computerised scale where one can drive onto the scale and get the actual reading, all the way down to one kilo.
Sinanan said there are currently four scales in the country in Caroni, San Fernando, Port of Spain and Valencia.
Weight crackdown
Sinanan said citizens can expect more crackdown exercises.
“You have illegal quarrying. People moving illegal material day and night; they try to pack as much material on the trucks and that is a major culprit to the damage on the road,” he said.
The minister also pointed out that overweight trucks not only damage the roads but can cause serious threat to life.
“Once a vehicle is overweight, the brake system in the truck is compromised and poses a serious risk for the driver and road users,” he said.
He further disclosed that the statistics Imbert cited about the number of overloaded trucks was from an exercise that took place just over the course of two to three days.
He added that these big trucks are only licensed for certain routes and are not supposed to go off route to secondary roads that are not built to withstand that weight.
Shoddy work by WASA
Stressing that his ministry is not responsible for every road, Sinanan said: “Every pothole in Trinidad we get blame for it, although we’re just responsible for 21 per cent of the roads. If you do a survey of the roads that we are responsible for, more than 75 per cent of them are in good to satisfactory condition.”
He said the ministry does have challenges, especially in the rural areas where they have a responsibility for some roads.
He added that there is also a challenge with financing because it costs a lot of money to maintain the roads.
However, he said the 30 per cent of roads that fall under his ministry and are not in a good condition— 90 per cent of the infringement on the road is caused by WASA leaks which are not being repaired.
“That is a major concern for us. If WASA reinstates the road, it is still not up to a standard that is required,” he said
Sinanan said the regional corporations are responsible for a number of roads, adding that in the city of Port of Spain, there are a number of roads with potholes which fall under the purview of the Port of Spain City Corporation.
He said likewise in Curepe where people have complained about poor roads, these fall under the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation.