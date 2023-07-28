Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has cautioned citizens about the “lionisation” of criminals as “heroes”, as he criticised the return of former government minister Jack Warner to the political landscape.
Warner, who held the portfolios for Works and National Security in the former Kamla Persad-Bissessar government, has returned to the United National Congress (UNC) for the local government election.
A former FIFA vice-president, Warner in 2013 resigned as National Security Minister after CONCACAF released a report charging that Warner and a former secretary-general of the group enriched themselves through fraud during their terms with the organisation.
In an interview with Marlan Hopkinson on TV6’s Morning Edition yesterday, Rowley knocked Warner’s return.
“What is happening in this country, if we’re not careful, is a normalisation of criminal conduct and a lionisation of criminals as heroes. That’s what this country is facing. And we better wake up and understand that,” he said.
He added, “It’s not only those with the gun in their hand who are threatening our peace and security. (It’s) the others, the facilitators and the participants and the beneficiaries of criminal conduct. And when that gets into the political arena, and is defended and supported in the Parliament, may God help Trinidad and Tobago.”
Rowley said he warned about Warner bringing embarrassment to T&T years ago when he was Opposition Leader.
“It played out in full public view after he was a minister of government and an acting Prime Minister in this country, where he is now known as what somebody described as an international crook.
“Mr Jack Warner has been charged with serious criminal conduct—money laundering, racketeering, fraud. Charged! He has been accused of being dishonest with FIFA’s assets and money. A judge has ruled...in a court where he’s been (ordered to pay) I think it’s $75 million,” he said.
He said the very place where Warner’s return was celebrated is “monument to his involvement with FIFA, and as an American journalist said, it’s a monument to theft and it’s ironically called the Centre of Excellence”.
Hopkinson interjected, “But some may say charged but not convicted, Prime Minister.”
Rowley responded, “And of course, because he has been avoiding his day in court as a person who’s fighting an extradition by a serious country which has laid the charges and he is fighting using the avenues of law of course. But that being so, how does that become a beacon for this country and a saviour to us?
“And when Jack Warner gets up and says that he has come into the political arena because the country is going over a precipice, the closest we ever came to a precipice here is where he took us,” he said.
“Just Google his name, and what comes up? Trinidad and Tobago and his litany of woes that don’t make any of us proud. And if that is what this country sees as its leadership, then may God help us,” he added.
Rowley said the day after Moody’s assessed Trinidad and Tobago and labelled this country as going in the right direction and having a positive outlook, “you have the UNC and Jack Warner telling you about the country going over a precipice and they coming to save it”.