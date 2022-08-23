It will not be a man wearing a Superman cape, or thinks he’s Batman, or holding the Captain America shield who will guide this country out of its crime storm, says acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob.
And while the office of the Commissioner of Police was important to the Police Service, he believes there has been too much focus in recent times over who was in charge.
Speaking to the Express yesterday on the crime crisis, Jacob said: “What is happening in the public domain is that the majority of the focus is on the Police Service and the office of the police commissioner and how they can respond. But that is just suppression tactics. Over the last 30 years, crime has steadily increased and the data is showing us that these tactics are not working.
"What we need is to come together as a community and work together. Because it will not be one man who turns the tide. It will not be a man wearing a Superman cape, or thinks he’s Batman, or holding the Captain America shield, which will guide us out of the storm we are in. This will not solve the problem we have in Trinidad and Tobago. The only way forward is working together.”
The Sunday Express reported this week that, based on the analysis of criminologist Dr Randy Seepersad of The UWI , if the spike in criminal activities is not addressed, 2022 may end with 585 murders, the highest number of reported murders in the history of Trinidad and Tobago.
As of Monday night, the murder toll stood at 375 deaths for the year, compared with 236 in 2021.
And, the murder toll could climb to a whopping 710 by 2030, if action is not taken to treat with societal issues and other root causes of crime in this country.
The forecast is based on trend analysis and computer model projections by Seepersad based on statistics acquired from the T& T Police Service (TTPS) Crime and Problem Analysis Branch (CAPA) for 1990 to 2019 to predict values up to 2030.
Too much focus on top cop office
“The attention now is on who heads the office, and that ought not to be. Because the circumstances that each commissioner faces, won’t be the same. For instance, persons will look at the murder tolls for 2020 and 2021, and say that this year we have an increase.
And while that is technically true, it is just quantitative data without any qualitative considerations. The fact is 2020 and 2021 are considered anomalies in terms of criminology, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions put in place to combat the virus.
“This year is moving more towards the pattern that we had prior. This is why I said earlier this year that we need to view things holistically because the average toll for the last decade was 440 murders a year. And when we had our analysts examine the data, similar to Dr Seepersad, we came up with similar numbers and therefore we acted,” Jacob said.
Speaking with the Express last week, Seepersad noted that his projection model treated 2020 as an anomaly, along with parts of 2021.
Under this model, the two years would have ended with 554 and 569 murders respectively.
In reality, 2020 ended with 399 murders, while 2021 ended with 448 murders.
Initial estimations said 600 murders
In 2008, this country recorded 550 murders, the highest. The second highest number of murders to date was recorded in 2019 with 539 murders. And while Seepersad’s projections indicate that 2022 may end with 585 murders, Jacob revealed that initially, analysts in the police service had a higher number.
“When we put in our numbers based on the trends we saw at the beginning of the year and late last year, we saw that it may have been over 600 murders if action was not taken. So we went into overdrive.
We increased our suppression tactics yes, but we also reached out to the private and commercial sectors and asked them for help. We need to treat with societal issues, the root causes of crime. We cannot keep on just attacking the crime as it happens. We need to try to prevent crime from happening.
“So the TTPS is currently increasing its police presence on the roadways, and in communities, and are tackling crime with a firm fist, it is equally important, if not more, that we do not ignore the social issues, and we treat with the soft aspect of policing as much as possible. This includes youth-based programmes, parenting programmes, sport-based programmes, anger-management programmes, mediation programmes, and a host of other social utilities. We need to target young people and their parents. Show them that there are other options outside of violence and a violent lifestyle,” Jacob said.
He noted next month analysts are expected to review the more recent trends and make a new projection for what the murder toll, and other serious crimes will be, by the end of the year.
The upper limits of this year’s forecast by Seepersad go as high as 763 deaths, with the lower limits being 407 deaths.