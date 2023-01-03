The Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association (TTSIDA) said on Tuesday it was hopeful of members being able to resume operations from next week, using their old licences.
The Association has said it was encouraged by talks with officials but would not disclose with whom discussions were held, giving them hope that The Scrap Metal Bill 2022 would be proclaimed next week and its members allowed to work until the granting of new licences in April 2023.
"We are hoping and praying that things will develop by next week so that some people can start back working," TTSDA president, Allan Ferguson said at a press conference at Signature Hall, Longdenville.
Ferguson has also demanded that members "shape up" and follow the law come April 2023 and the resumption of the granting of licences to operate.
In a press conference at Signature Hall, Longdenvile, Ferguson said the body will not support scrap collectors and dealers who sully the industry through illegal activities and who do not present themselves professionally.
Ferguson also appealed to scrap operators not to buy stolen material, saying the Association will be working to ensure the industry doesn't suffer another shutdown once reopened.
Ferguson said legitimate dealers have suffered tremendously over the past three months and have had to be supported by the TTSIDA. This included providing hampers for families who had lost income. Operators must have stickers from the Association, on their vehicles, showing their legitimacy. Stickers will not be given the unlicensed, he warned.
Ferguson said dealers must also have their scrap yards "in order" and collectorss vehicles must also be well kept.
Collectors dealing with the public must be properly attired, he said, calling on the country not to give scrap materials to anyone without stickers on their vehicle.
Association members were called on to have faith and bear strain until the resumption of the industry, as many were currently without reliable income.