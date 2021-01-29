THE Penal/Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC) has agreed to desist for a month from disturbing the burial site of seven family members of a 67-year-old woman, including her husband.
Savitri Sookram filed for an injunction against the chairman, aldermen and councillors of the corporation following work at the Monkey Town Public Cemetery by a contractor, said in court documents to have been hired by the PDRC.
An emergency hearing was held late into Monday night before Justice Robin Mohammed, who had read documents including the affidavit filed on behalf of Sookram of Barrackpore.
During the matter, the judge heard from Sookram’s attorneys Wayne Beharry, Satesh Emrit and Indira Binda and the PDRC’s corporate secretary Neralla Ramperad and chief executive officer Betty Ramdass-Ali.
In lieu of the court granting an interim injunction, the PDRC made several undertakings, including, whether by themselves, their servants, agents or employees, to deist from further excavating, removing any materials, coffins, personal items or remains of the seven members of Sookram’s family from their burial sites at the cemetery, which is under the burial authority of the PDRC, for 30 consecutive days, beginning last Monday.
It also said that for the 30 days it would remove all equipment, building materials and machinery placed by the PDRC on the burial grounds of the claimant’s seven family members, and from entering or remaining on the burial site of these members of her family, except for investigative purposes and maintenance of the burial grounds.
The corporation also agreed to enter into the undertaking that it would desist from further disturbing the burial sites of the seven mentioned in the court document, for the 30 days.
It also agreed that for two days (Tuesday and Wednesday) it would safeguard burial sites and roadway from any further landslide.
The claimant is to file and serve documents in support of her claim, on or before February 2.
She is also to file a formal application to continue the undertakings given by the PDRC or to apply for injunctive relief on or before February 8.
The next date of hearing will be fixed by the judge to whom the matter will be assigned.