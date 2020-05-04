The Department of Marine Resources and Fisheries (DMRF) in the Tobago House of Assembly has issued a warning to the public to refrain from eating marine species (including fish) found in the sargassum.
In a statement on Friday, the DMRF said they received reports and saw videos circulating on social media showing persons collecting fish and other marine species that have become stranded in the vast bed of seaweed brought ashore by the influx of sargassum on our beaches.
They said the species appeared to be in glaring distress and some, seemingly dead.
The DMRF stressed that the marine species found in the sargassum is unsafe for human consumption for the following reasons.
1. Fish may have eaten toxic/poisonous substances (ciguatera toxins, copper poisoning, etc)
2. Fish may have died longer than visibly telling and may have accumulated high levels of pathogenic bacteria, which thrive well in sargassum, especially at high temperatures.
3. Fish and other species may have high levels of toxic build-up in muscles due to anoxia and extended periods of stress.
For further information contact the Department of Marine Resources and Fisheries at 639-4354.