The Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) is advising shoppers to not expect supermarkets to provide a 24-hour service during the Christmas season.
In a press release on Monday, SATT stated that following Saturday's announcement by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that supermarkets will be permitted to open for 24 hours from December 10, 2020 until January 3, 2021, it needed to provide some clarification on the opening hours for supermarkets during the Christmas season.
The Association said that while it is appreciative of the Government for making this concession which will assist with social distancing at a key shopping period in the year, the allowance does not imply that supermarkets will open for 24 hours every day from December 10 until January 3.
"As we have done previously, each supermarket will publish their
respective hours of operation, as well as the dates on which those changes take effect, to advise customers of amended opening and closing times.
"We also wish to join The Honourable Prime Minister, in reinforcing to the wider public the importance of adhering to all required safety practices, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, plan your shopping and aim to
complete as early as possible, at the stores please adhere to proper handwashing, wearing of suitable masks and social distancing while in-store," SATT said.
SATT said its members look forward to welcoming all customers to their stores for the Christmas season.