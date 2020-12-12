Anton

Anton Brooks

A RIO Claro man who scammed a man out of $2,500 for a job has to pay a fine of $4,000 for the crime.

Anton Brooks, of Eden Street, pleaded guilty before a Princes Town magistrate to the offence of obtaining money by false pretenses.

The court heard that the victim, a 34-year-old man, of New Grant, met Brooks at the Licensing Office at Iere Village, Princes Town, on Wednesday.

The victim told police that Brooks offered him a job at the Ministry of Works and Transport at a cost of $2,500.

He handed over the said amount of cash to Brooks, as well as copies of his personal documents in order to obtain the job.

The victim further reported that he received a call from the said man about an hour after requesting further money in order to obtain the job.

The victim went to the Princes Town police and reported the claims made by Brooks and the transaction.

Sgt Ramlogan, Cpl Nanan, PCs Isaac, Jugoon, Basdeo and Deonarine took up investigations and arrested Brooks.

The $2,500 which was handed over by the victim was recovered.

The charge was laid by PC Deonarine of the Princes Town CID, and on Thursday Brooks appeared before a magistrate in a virtual hearing.

He was ordered to pay a fine of $4,000 or in default serve six months hard labour. The $2,500 was returned to the victim.

