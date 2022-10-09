OPPOSITION MP Dr Roodal Moonilal has lashed out at National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds over statements he made after the US State Department and Consular Affairs advised US citizens to exercise extreme caution when visiting Trinidad and Tobago.
“The response of Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Ethelbert Hinds to the latest dire advisory on crime proves that there is simply no limit to his incompetence and uselessness,” Moonilal stated in a media release yesterday.
The release came after Hinds stated on the TV6 News on Friday that he was perplexed as to why the US advised its citizens that crimes such as kidnappings and terrorism were a regular occurrence in this country and that its citizens should exercise caution particularly in the capital city and its outskirts.
On Wednesday, the US State Department and Consular Affairs updated its travel advisory to warn that violence and shootings occur regularly in some areas of Port of Spain.
“US government personnel are prohibited from travelling to the following areas: Laventille, Beetham, Sea Lots, Cocorite, and the interior of Queen’s Park Savannah. After dark, US government personnel are prohibited from travelling to downtown Port of Spain, Fort George overlook, and all beaches,” it advised.
On the country as a whole, the advisory urged US citizens to be vigilant and cautious because “violent crime, such as murder, robbery, assault, sexual assault, home invasion, and kidnapping, is common”.
In his release Moonilal said Hinds was “digging into the bottomless pit of his abundant ineptitude”.
“As far as the callous Mr Hinds is concerned, crime exists in all societies and, therefore, there is no need for distress or remedial measures.
“Regrettably for Mr Hinds and his failed PNM regime, that reckless response provides no comfort to a society overrun with blood and mayhem,” said Moonilal.
Hinds perplexed
During the TV6 interview, Hinds had stated that as far as he was aware T&T has not had any “events of terrorism in many, many years”.
As for kidnappings, the minister stated this country had not had any severe cases of kidnappings for ransom for over the past three years.
“We may have had about four of them and every one of them was solved. So far in 2022 we have had only one.
“So I can’t understand how terrorism would be such major issues to cause the kind of advisory that you have seen,” Hinds stated.
Moonilal on the other hand said Hinds was out of touch with the reality of what was taking place in T&T.
While Trinidad and Tobago is one of the most murderous small States in the world, the minister implied the crime epidemic is being controlled.
“Also alarming is his playing down the persistent threat of terrorism, as identified by repeated US reports...”
“The Americans warning that its citizens stay away from Port of Spain comes even as the Rowley Government is promoting tourism and foreign investments as viable growth sectors,” he said.
Further, Moonilal said while Hinds “is a graphic illustration of worthlessness, his ineptitude places innocent citizens at risk of being slaughtered by marauding armed bandits”.