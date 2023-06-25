“I have no political connection.”
So said High Court Judge Betsy Ann Lambert-Peterson who on Friday took the unprecedented step of issuing a personal statement defending herself against a claim of bias made in an application brought by the Public Services Association (PSA) through its attorney, former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, seeking to have her recuse herself from presiding over the PSA’s legal challenge of the constitutional validity of the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority.
The PSA is claiming that her spouse’s closeness to the Prime Minister creates “a strong possibility of bias” on her part in favour of the Government.
The judge has declined to recuse herself from presiding over the case.
“My marriage has not dimmed my ability to exercise a high degree of agency in my personal and professional life,” Lambert-Peterson said in a statement in response to the affidavit filed by the PSA representative in the matter.
Her formal personal statement was issued last Friday moments before the hearing of the application of bias.
In her statement, Justice Lambert-Peterson confirmed that her husband, Gilbert Peterson, SC, is one of the Prime Minister’s golfing friends; confirmed that he has purchased two townhouses in Tobago from Inez Investments (the same development in which the Prime Minister purchased a townhouse); confirmed that he is chairman of two State companies for which he receives stipends; confirmed that he spoke in favour of Attorney General Reginald Armour in the motion of no confidence which was considered by the Law Association last year; confirmed that he is a director of RH Gas which received a bunkering licence (from the Ministry of Energy); and confirmed that he had represented Dr Keith Rowley in several court matters.
However, Justice Lambert-Peterson has maintained that she can adjudicate objectively on the TTRA case which is before her, and in which the political and financial stakes are high for the Rowley Government as it seeks to implement a critical pillar in its tax-raising policy.
The matter not only has financial implications, but political ramifications since the Opposition has criticised the legislation, describing it as “a violation and an assault on the Constitution”.
The outcome of this case would also affect some 2,000-plus employees at the Inland Revenue Division and the Customs and Excise Division of the Ministry of Finance.
Lambert-Peterson said the matter involving the legal challenge to the TTRA was docketed to her through an administrative process “over which I have no control. This matter, like any other constitutional motion listed before me, will be determined on its merits”.
Professional relationship with PM
Lambert-Peterson, however, confirmed many of the facts on which the PSA has rested its bias claim.
“From my knowledge, Mr Peterson SC has over the years developed a professional relationship with Dr Keith Rowley, the current Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago. Shortly after Mr Peterson SC started playing golf at the St Andrew’s Golf Club, he developed friendships with other golfer(s) including Dr Rowley. I am aware that Mr Peterson regularly plays golf with a group of golfers which includes Dr Rowley,” she said.
In response to the claim that her spouse had been paid over $18 million in “lucrative legal briefs from the government”, Justice Lambert-Peterson said: “I am aware that Mr Peterson SC has no political affiliations or relationships. I am not aware of him lending political support to the People’s National Movement, or any person or political party.
“I do not know Mr Peterson to have any party affiliation. I am aware that he has been retained from time to time by the State through the respective offices of Director of Public Prosecutions and the Attorney General by virtue of the State Liability and Proceedings Act. When retained, Mr Peterson SC is remunerated for the work done.”
She added that Peterson’s legal counsel was sought by governments “throughout the English-speaking Caribbean”.
Justice Lambert-Peterson said there was no need for her to notify the Claimant (PSA) that she was married to Peterson, SC, as this had “no bearing on the settled legal principles that are required in the proceedings”.
She added that if there had been a need for such a disclosure, the PSA’s attorney—Ramlogan, SC—would have raised it “from the time that the matter was assigned to my docket”.
She said Peterson was not “Dr Rowley’s golfing partner” as alleged, but that Dr Rowley was “one of Mr Peterson’s golfing friends” and that he “regularly plays golf in the same group of players”.
She also acknowledged that Peterson “on the advice of the Government” was appointed by the President as chairman of the Legal Aid and Advisory Authority and chairman of the Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT), and that board members on State bodies normally received a stipend. However, noting that Peterson, SC, was also chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the Law Association, she said all his appointments were based on his legal experience and standing, and were not “political appointments”.
Pillow talk
In the affidavit filed by Terrisa Dhoray on behalf of the PSA, in support of the application of bias, she stated: “The money made through lucrative briefs from the Government and the defendant (ie, the Attorney General) and the positions to which the government has appointed Mr Peterson SC would not simply benefit him alone but is bound to redound to the benefit of his wife and family. Indeed the anticipated increase in revenue which the government hopes to achieve via the TTRA means that there will be even more money available to pay legal fees for lawyers.
“There is a strong possibility of bias on the part of the Court (the judge) as this is her husband of many years and the reality of life is such that ‘pillow talk’ between a husband and his wife is bound to occur. The mere fact that the court is aware of the fact that her husband is a strong supporter of the government and ruling party from which he earns substantial income, and enjoys the privilege of Chairmanship of two major statutory bodies, is likely to have a subconscious influence on the Court. Based on discussions with colleagues and the PSA, it is clear that the consensus is that there is a legitimate fear that the learned judge will not bite the hand that is feeding her family.
“To be clear: the Claimant makes no allegation of actual bias against the Court. The concern is rooted in the legitimate public perception that there will be the appearance of bias in that a reasonable and informed observer may conclude that there was bias in the conduct of the proceedings because the judge may be unconscious of the effort of the political bias.”
Dhoray added that it would be “unfair and unsafe” for the court to assume conduct of this claim.
The affidavit said since Peterson’s appointment as chairman of TATT, several letters of warning had been issued to radio and TV stations that carry political broadcasts criticising Rowley.
It cited Inshan Ishmael’s Breaking Barriers and it noted that Ishmael complained that PNM political activist Juliet Davies, an employee of the Port of Spain City Corporation, had not had similar action taken against her by TATT, notwithstanding the fact that she “continuously broadcast racially divisive and hateful statements against the Indian community where the Opposition UNC draws its majority support and it is incredible that Mr Peterson SC or anyone else from TATT has not intervened to stop her”.
The affidavit said Peterson, SC, as chairman of TATT, had also turned a “blind eye” to “disgusting statements” made by Rowley which “included references to the private parts of women” and the PM’s comparison of a woman to a golf course, saying she needs to be groomed.
Dhoray stated there was a policy of “different strokes for different folks” by the Peterson-chaired TATT.
The affidavit stated that Peterson received over $18 million in State briefs, urged members of the Law Association not to vote in favour of the no-confidence motion against the Attorney General, and had purchased two townhouses in the InezGate development on Shirvan Road in Tobago.
“This development is owned by Mr Allan Warner who is known to be a close friend and supporter of the Prime Minister in Tobago and serious questions have been raised about the disparity in the purchase price paid by the Honourable Prime Minister and his daughter for two townhouses when compared to other purchasers in the said development,” the affidavit stated, adding that other purchasers in this housing development included Newman George and Central Bank Governor Dr Alvin Hilaire.
The affidavit said Peterson, SC, was a director of RH Gas Ltd “which obtained a license to sell fuel in the Gulf of Paria despite the fact that it has no experience in the field and does not own any vessels”. It noted that RH Gas was registered on June 12, 2018, “months before Petrotrin was restructured and its refinery closed down”.
The affidavit said the PSA shared the concerns raised about the court dealing with the substantive trial of this matter.
It said if the affected parties “ie, aggrieved workers and their recognised trade union do not have confidence in the Court’s ability to impartially adjudicate in this matter because of the appearance of bias, for the Court to proceed to try this matter would not further the overriding objective to deal with the case justly. It will adversely affect public confidence in the administration of justice and bring the administration of justice into disrepute”.
It said it would also cause unnecessary, avoidable delay and increase in costs.
It said the claimant received a lot of calls from colleagues at the BIR and CED expressing concern about Lambert-Peterson assuming conduct of the matter due to her marriage to Peterson, SC, because of his close personal and political relationship with the Prime Minister.
“Based on discussions with colleagues it was clear to the Claimant that many of them felt very uncomfortable with the learned judge dealing with the trial of this matter,” it said, adding that a confidential letter was written and sent to the court in the hope of amicable resolution “without the necessity of this formal application. When the matter came for case management hearing, the Court (judge) indicated that the issues raised concerned her husband and therefore there was no basis for her recusal”.
The parties are to meet on Thursday to continue the proceedings.