“Listen to your daughters. Look for changes. Don’t allow those demons out there to get to them.”
The words of Junior Emmanuel, a father who has been searching for his lost daughter since June 2018.
Sharday Emmanuel, a 20-year-old nursing assistant, walked out of her parents’ home at Mamoral No. 1, central Trinidad, and entered a vehicle to go to Chaguanas.
She never returned home.
And every time a daughter is reported missing, Emmanuel said, it reminds him of his own child and the torture his family has endured.
Police were told that Sharday was meeting her boyfriend in Chaguanas that day. She was seen at a mall and then there was no trace of her.
The boyfriend, who was interviewed by police, said he did not arrive at the meeting place on time and began calling her cellphone. But there was no answer.
Her father, however, launched his own investigations, contacting everyone who knew his little girl. Emmanuel said he knew his daughter would not run away from home.
“She is my only daughter. I knew something was wrong. But I did not ask questions. I learnt later that Sharday was being emotionally and physically abused by someone she knew. That was not the child I knew. She was different,” he said.
Emmanuel travelled to remote areas throughout the country in search of his daughter.
But he found nothing.
Last year, Emmanuel read an article in the Trinidad Express that bones believed to be that of a woman were found near an oilfield in Santa Flora on Trinidad’s south coast.
Near the bones were a bra and a pleated skirt.
Two things caught the father’s attention – the pleated skirt and the location.
In an interview with the Express Emmanuel said, “My daughter was wearing a skirt like that when she left the house. And she knew a man living in Santa Flora.”
Emmanuel contacted the Southern Homicide Division and was invited to view photographs taken at the scene.
“The body was burnt beyond recognition and it was just bones. But that skirt caught my attention. I could not identify the body. The police said we would have to wait until the DNA testing was done which can take a long time,” he said.
To this day, Emmanuel is still waiting on the DNA results.
He said, “Not much has happened since then. We are still waiting on the DNA results on the burnt remains. I strongly believe it could be my daughter but only the results will prove that. It is a nightmare thinking my daughter’s remains could be in a freezer at the Forensic Centre.”
Emmanuel said information was provided to investigators but no one was arrested.
The father has renewed his call for the authorities to bring an end of their pain.
“We have put our lives on hold since Sharday went missing. She was my baby. We miss her. We want to know what has happened and why. A year later, we are still placing banners and flyers hoping someone will come forward with some information,” he said.
Sharday has one sibling, a brother, who lives in Canada.
Six months after she went missing, Emmanuel’s best friend released a series of voice notes sent before she vanished.
The Express obtained excerpts of the conversation Emmanuel had with her friend.
She spoke about an abusive relationship and how badly she wanted “to put my foot down” and escape.
But she was concerned about how she would be viewed by others if they knew what she was truly going through.
In the messages, Sharday said she wanted to tell her father about her “secret life” and she was fearful that her life was in danger.
Emmanuel said he was heartbroken to know what his daughter was going through alone.
“I need some closure. I need the police to act on this and get some answers,” he said.