'Don't Panic Buy!'

Citizens should not rush to the supermarkets and gas stations to "panic buy" at this time says Opposition MP Dinesh Rambally.
Speaking at a news conference at the Opposition Leader’s Port of Spain office, Rambally urged citizens to remain calm, be vigilant and ready to be "our brother's keeper".
He said said Opposition Leader Persad-Bissesssar has instructed all members of Parliament, councillors and other local Government officials to begin working on the ground and assist where they can.
As of Monday, he said, the Corporations have been on the ground ensuring sand bags are distributed and assistance is lent to the communities.
“I want to urge everyone to stay calm and take all precautions, there is no reason to panic, all that is required is some simple preparation and adherence to safety procedures and we will withstand this storm,” he said.
He said it is expected that the Government will be “hands on” and prepared to prioritise the resources where it is most needed.
He said the Opposition is ready, willing and able to work together in the interest of the welfare of the people.
Rambally urged people to pay attention to the weather bulletins and have emergency supplies at hand such as batteries, drinking water and food.
“Please do not engage in panic buying whether in the groceries or the gas station or otherwise,” he said.
He also advised people to remain indoors and do no leave unless there is an emergency.
He said high winds are likely so measures must be taken to secure items that may be “weapons of destruction” that can cause harm.
He said Chaguanas West constituency is a flood prone area as is other parts of the island even without the advent of storms and urged persons who live in these areas to take all precautions.