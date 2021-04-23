Do not travel to Trinidad and Tobago due to restricted travel options put in place to prevent COVID-19, the US State Department is advising its citizens.
In an April 21 update published on its website, the State Department called upon US citizens to exercise increased caution in Trinidad and Tobago due to crime, terrorism, and kidnapping.
U.S. government personnel are prohibited from travelling to the following areas: Laventille, Beetham, Sea Lots, Cocorite, and the interior of Queens’ Park Savannah.
After dark, U.S. government personnel are prohibited from travelling to downtown Port of Spain, Fort George overlook, and all beaches.
The following is the advisory:
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 2 Travel Health Notice for Trinidad and Tobago due to COVID-19. There are restrictions in place on U.S. citizen entry into Trinidad and Tobago.
Commercial transportation to/from Trinidad and Tobago is not available or only sporadically available.
It may be difficult to enter or leave Trinidad and Tobago and travelers should expect delays entering Trinidad and Tobago and/or returning to the United States.
Do not travel to:
Laventille, Beetham, Sea Lots, Cocorite, and the interior of Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain due to crime.
Violent crime, such as murder, robbery, assault, sexual assault, home invasion, and kidnapping, is common.
Gang activity, such as narcotics trafficking, is common. A significant portion of violent crime is gang-related.
Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, local government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, and other public areas.
Use caution when walking or driving at night.
Be aware of your surroundings.
Do not display overt signs of wealth, such as expensive watches or jewelry.
Be extra vigilant when visiting ATMs.
Do not physically resist any robbery attempt.
Follow the instructions of local authorities.
Monitor local media for breaking events and adjust your plans based on new information.
Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.
U.S. citizens who travel abroad should always have a contingency plan for emergency situations.
Violence and shootings occur regularly in some areas of Port of Spain.