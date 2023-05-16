The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association (TTPSSWA) has noted, with concern, comments being made in the public domain on the role of police officers in the Brent Thomas affair.
In a media release issued yesterday, the association’s president, ASP Gideon Dickson, said the organisation has observed “with intent scrutiny” the information in the public domain regarding a recent judgment in the matter that was still very much subject to the court process.
“Referring to what is public, we lay scorn on those who have used the names of our officers as a political football to advance their agenda. We, like other stakeholders, guard the image of our members jealously, especially considering that we are the gatekeepers of the justice system. We, therefore, warn those who may further seek to undermine the characters of our officers subject to this matter, that this issue is very much sub judice and we will, if need be, provoke an appropriate legal response.
“Lastly, we looked with a sense of envy at the support for law enforcement by our Caricom neighbour. We will not within reason expect blind loyalty, considering that no organisation is infallible, and no organisation is above the law. We do expect though that when having to execute our duties and when having to make unpopular decisions contrary to the status quo but in the interest of law and order, that our leaders consistently demonstrate a similar level of support,” Dickson said.
In the interim, the association said that it stood in solidarity with the men and women of the TTPS, who are tasked with maintaining law and order in a society that may not always appreciate and respect their efforts.
“We navigate this mandate through a vegetation of class, creed and race being heavily mindful that it must not inform our decision-making,” Dickson said.
On May 5, Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher ordered an investigation following the judgment in the matter surrounding firearms dealer Brent Thomas.
In the judgment, Justice Devindra Rampersad criticised the police action in the “abduction” of Thomas from Barbados to Trinidad and Tobago to face charges.