Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh noted today that the arrival of the 33,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the Covax facility can lead to another 13,000 persons being vaccinated to add to the roughly 40,000 persons that will be vaccinated with the vaccines donated by the Canadian Government.
“We received another 33,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine this morning. The lion share of that will now go into the system to join the Canadian donation. We have to hold back about seven or eight thousand and reserve that for persons who have to get their second dose, who would have received their first dose about six to eight weeks ago.
“So it means the mass vac sites that are currently administering the AstraZeneca first dose, will have an additional boost.”
Deyalsingh, who was speaking during the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 press conference on Wednesday, said when the mass vaccination drive was rolled out they were averaging 15,000 doses a day.
This, he said, would fall to about 8,000 by the end of July before declining further to around 4,000 doses daily in early August.
However, with the AstraZeneca from Canada being added to the national plan from Monday, some 7,050 persons received their first shot, leading to the daily average jumping by about 50 per cent.
“Interestingly, when we disaggregate the figures, 2,915 were Sinopharm, so that was good, and 4,135 were AstraZeneca.
“Yesterday being the second day of this programme, we would have administered 7,384 first dose, disaggregated as follows; 2,316 of Sinopharm and 5,068 AstraZeneca.”
The Health Minister noted that 432,806 persons have received their first dose to date, which is roughly 31 per cent of the population.
“For members of the public who want to access the Sinopharm vaccine, those are available at all 109 health centres throughout the country. It is also available through our drive-through vaccination sites. As promise we’re distributing it in places of worship and community outreaches. So it’s widely available, it’s within walking distance.
“And the AstraZeneca first doses are available at our mass vaccination sites. So it’s convenient, it’s there. Don’t wait for a crisis to become vaccinated. Don’t wait until you hear something in the media that panics you into being vaccinated and you rush to the site, just go to the site,” Deyalsingh urged.
He said with regards to the administering of the first dose of AstraZeneca, they would prefer to do so by appointments, which can be easily made via the call centre or online platform.
“Although we will not turn you back if you walk in. What is happening at the mass vac sites is that many people with appointments are coming very early for the appointments and then bouncing up with those who are walking, and creating a bit of a crowd.”
Deyalsingh urged those with appointments to turn up about 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment time.
“What is happening is people are coming two hours before or three there hours before and it is giving us a bit of logistical problem to manage the crowds.
“If you want to access the AstraZeneca vaccine, we do urge you to make an appointment, it would be so much easier on yourself, and on us, who have to manage these sites.”
He said with respect to second doses being administered, on Monday they would have administered 12,083 second dose Sinopharm vaccines and 919 second dose AstraZeneca, for a total of 13,002.
“Yesterday we would have administered 11,946 second doses for Sinopharm and 649 AstraZeneca’s second dose to give you a total of 12,595 second doses.”
He noted that there are now 255,138 persons who would have received both doses, meaning they are considered fully vaccinated, and for those who recently got it two weeks ago, within two weeks they will be considered fully vaccinated.
He added that these 255,138 persons stand little or no chance of getting serious Covid disease.
“They stand little or no chance of dying from the disease, and they stand little or no chance of getting into an ICU (Intensive Care Unit) or HDU (High Dependency Unit).
“Once two weeks have passed after your second shot and you’re considered to be fully vaccinated, you are among that group of persons who stand a 99 per cent chance of not dying from the virus, not getting seriously ill, or not finding yourself in an ICU or an HDU,” Deyalsingh said.
He noted that people now have a choice of taking either the AstraZeneca or the Sinopharm.