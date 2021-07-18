0719 NWS ROSS AND NAYAN 2.jpeg

Andre Ross and Reane Nayan, both 22, who were killed in a car crash in Debe on Saturday.

ANDRE Ross was an entrepreneur and self-taught photographer who had encouraged other youths to believe in themselves in the road to success.

At 22, Ross had established a banana bread venture and learned photography as he carved his way into the business world.

On Saturday, he and his girlfriend, Reanne Nayan, 22, were killed in a car crash at M2 Ring Road, Debe, shortly after he picked her up from her home at Barrackpore.

Ross, of Mafeking Village, Rio Claro, and Nayan, died almost instantly after Ross driving his newly bought Honda Civic collided with a Toyota Fortuna.

In June, Ross was featured in the I Believe in Success Foundation online magazine where he spoke of his challenges in the business world and his drive for success.

The graduate in the field of journalism from the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (CoSTAATT), told the magazine writer that he taught himself photography using YouTube Videos and with the assistance of colleagues in the field.

He legally registered his business A/R Photography in 2019 and several of his pictures from photoshoots were featured in the magazine.

There was also a captivating photograph of Ross’ chocolate chip banana bread which was featured alongside the statements during the interview that he had made many mistakes in his product before he launched the business within the last year.

On his Facebook page, his sister-in-law Kate Ross, wrote, “Today we lost an incredible young man, Andre Ross, my 22 year old brother-in-law. A man budding to deliver to the world a special gift. The extraordinary practice of creative art with a natural gift of entrepreneurship and hustle, lessons learned and admired when you’re the youngest of nine kids”.

Member of Parliament for Mayaro Rushton Paray expressed his condolences to the Ross and Nayan families.

Paray said, "The Mayaro community has been thrown into mourning. While any loss of life is unacceptable, losing young people with bright futures is always hard. Mr Ross was an industrious young man with a community heart."

Paray issued a reminder to motorists to that caution on the nation's roadways is imperative.

"We are losing citizens due to crime and the Covid-19 coronavirus at an alarming rate. Let us commit to avoiding any more families having to endure this type of loss in the future.

On behalf of the Mayaro Constituency, our condolences go out to the family and friends of Andre and Reane", Paray said.

Nayan would have celebrated her 23rd birthday on July 30 with her twin sister, Liane.

Liane told Express that her sister and Ross were in a relationship for almost three years and did everything together.

She said she was certain the couple would have gotten married. 

Officers of the San Fernando Traffic Branch are continuing investigations.

