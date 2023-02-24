Two men were killed in Santa Cruz last night.
They have been identified as Jason Hood and 34-year-old Anderson Phillip.
At about 7.10 p.m. the two men were last seen liming at a home along Moraldo Trace off Sam Boucaud Road in Santa Cruz.
Residents heard gunshots, and found the two bleeding men on the ground.
The police and paramedics were notified and the injured men were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope, where they died.
The homicide toll for the year is at least 97.