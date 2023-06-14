Apart from flood waters still present in their area yesterday, residents in Barrackpore are also dealing with the intrusion of crude oil.
Councillor for Barrackpore West Nicholas Kanhai said the oil was first seen on Monday.
“Residents started to see crude oil in the flood waters and the scent has been unbearable for quite a number of them. The situation persists today. Children and the elderly, they can’t even breathe because of the fumes,” Kanhai said.
The Express reached out to Heritage Petroleum and it was confirmed that company officials were present in Barrackpore yesterday.
Kanhai said booms have been placed and the air quality is being monitored.
He said residents continue to deal with flood waters from the recent heavy downpours. “The area is one of the hardest hit areas in terms of the volume of water, the depth of water and then compounded by the oil. It’s a bit unbearable for the residents,” he said.
Several roads were impassable and Kanhai said he and Debe South councillor Khemraj Secharan also received calls concerning pupils in need of transportation to sit the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Mathematics examination and CAPE, the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination.
Kanhai said from three pupils, this quickly increased to 25 from Ramdhanie Trace, Gopie Trace, Suchit Trace and Laltoo Trace who needed assistance.
“Quite a number of areas were significantly impacted by flooding and couldn’t be accessed by regular vehicles and had to use high vehicles,” Kanhai added.
He said help also came through the intervention of United National Congress (UNC) senator Jayanti Lutchmedial.
Kanhai said several of the primary schools were still under water.
Chairman of the Debe Penal Regional Corporation Dr Allen Sammy, said yesterday that pupils from the incomplete Ramai Trace Hindu School who are being housed at a temple 45 minutes away for the past six years were affected. The temple was expected to be cleaned yesterday.
Other schools were also closed while some could not be accessed because of the flood waters.
Sammy said sand bags continue to be distributed and, should the flood water recede, further clean up action is expected to take place today.
Woodland was inundated yesterday and Sammy explained that the water flows from Princes Town, to Barrackpore into Penal then to Woodland and out to the sea.
Kanhai added that a house near the river in South Oropouche was also on the verge of collapsing. He said more work should have been done by the Ministry of Works.
Thousands of chickens lost
Also in South Oropouche thousands of chickens were lost.
Farmer Neil Douglas said he attempted to save them when flood water rose but this was in vain. “They were ready to be processed. I tried saving some but it didn’t make sense. I went through the water picking them up with my hand.”
He estimated financial losses to be in the thousands.
Across in Mayaro, several areas in Mafeking were also impassable. Three feet of water made Cedar Grove impassable while residents at Chrysostom Trace, North West Trace, and the Naparima Mayaro Road were also affected.
Scores of sandbags were distributed by the Mayaro/Rio Claro Disaster Management Unit (DMU).
Areas in Poole were also affected after the Ortoire River burst its banks, making roads impassable in some areas to low vehicles.
It was indicated that the DMU was monitoring the situation as, in the past, when the Poole Valley floods, the water flows into the Ortoire River which runs through the village of Mafeking.