While some people expressed outrage over the $1 price increase of doubles to $6 by some vendors, one South doubles vendor has come to the defence of his bara-and-channa-making comrades.
Wazim Ali, co-founder of Ali’s Doubles, shut down naysayers looking to instigate a boycott of the popular street food.
Ali sought to explain, via social media, why the price hike was justified, despite the Government’s removal of VAT on some grocery items in the 2021-2022 national budget.
He posted the following message on Monday:
“To the uninformed I humbly submit the following... Flour has gone up at some supermarkets by $1-$3 per 10k bag. The cost of oil has effectively doubled from $180 in 2019 to $360 in 2021 a keg. Channa prices have increased from $240 to $260 to $300 a bag.
“Paper napkins and bags have also gone up in 2021. Currently, a bag of pepper is wholesaling for $800 up from $500. A retail pepper is $1 each. Mango is $2 for one. Tamarind is $50 a pound, up from $25. Seasoning prices have also increased.”
Ali said the minimum daily wage for a skilled bara person or a wrapper is $250. Though this may not seem like much to some, Ali said, the fact remains that the cost to make doubles has gone up significantly over a relatively short period.
Those who commented on Ali’s Facebook page yesterday and Tuesday, agreed with his outlook on the situation.
Many people said while big fast food and beverage chains in Trinidad and Tobago increased their prices by several dollars on their meals and beverages, with little to no backlash from the public, they wondered why people were so incensed over a $1 increase in the price of doubles.
One commentor said: “Starbucks raised prices between $3 to $8 on their drinks, but allyuh still pumpkin spicing. Rituals raised their price by $4 on each chiller, but all yuh still tumeric chai latteing. KFC raised their prices between $5 to $10 on combo meals, but allyuh still finger-licking with the Colonel. Doubles man raise his price by $1 but is Oh God, we go dead!”
Ali told the Express yesterday, that he was surprised by the outrage shown by the public over the slight price increase, especially as many doubles vendors go the extra mile to make their customers happy.
Whether it is some extra aloo pie, doubles or some sweet sauce, Ali said, vendors would not charge an additional fee to their regular customers.
“The pandemic has caused challenges to the shipping lines. Channa is an already difficult product to purchase, because the price tends to fluctuate a lot, even more so because of the pandemic. Oil and seasoning prices have also gone up.
“As vendors, we would see garlic, chive, onion, and pepper go up in price considerably around Christmas time. We constantly have to look for innovative ways not to pass on the expense to the customer, but things are difficult for everyone right now. Apart from food items, the cost of living has gone up,” he said.
Ali said while some vendors are now charging $6 for doubles, it is not a unanimous decision across the board.
“Not everybody will increase their price to $6. Small-scale doubles vendors may be able to maintain their price at $5 because they may not have major overheads. Larger operations will struggle to keep costs down. Having to contend with higher food prices, wages and other expenses, they may ultimately go up to $6 to survive. Worst-case scenario, doubles could raise to $7,” Ali said.