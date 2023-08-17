THE lone doubles vendor who held his ground against muddy floodwaters and heavy rains which battered his tent in Antilles Road, San Francique, yesterday morning has garnered the respect of hundreds of online commenters.
Several called the worker a hero for his dedication to the job.
As much of Penal/Debe was drenched by floods from as early as 6 a.m. yesterday, the vendor made his way from home to set up the stall he operates daily, hoping to earn a living despite the deluge.
A photo taken by a resident of the area displaying the worker's stall was yesterday shared with the caption, 'No councillors outside but your doubles man is'.
It was shared by hundreds across social media.
'Only the ones in the business will know the extent of time, effort, sacrifice, work and discipline that it takes to prepare and be ready to set up at 5.30 a.m. to then stand and sell. Then to face a situation like this...it takes a different type of belly to get up at 12.30 a.m. and face the next day. Love, gratitude, appreciation and respect of the highest,' wrote one commenter.
'God bless you and all the others fighting it day by day ppl don't know the struggles to make it in life. You are a perfect example don't let no one tell you differently,' wrote another.
'Our sad reality is that it's extremely difficult out here. Rain or shine, some people have to get up and go earn their honest dollar. I hope their sales increase tenfold,' wrote another.
The Johnny's Doubles stall is one of five that operate from La Romaine, Golconda, Penal, San Francique and Fyzabad.
They are owned by 52-year-old Beharry Partap, a former electrician, who told the Express that he started the business in 1987.
Partap yesterday said the worker he employs at the stall had to be removed from the area via a truck as floods worsened throughout the day.
'I called the worker; I couldn't pass to pick him up because it had a lot of water. He moved up, we had to get a truck to pick him up. We didn't get any sales because no one could stop to purchase anything. We lost the day's work,' he said.
He said the area had poor drainage which often resulted in severe floods.